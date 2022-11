Somehow we're already halfway through November and almost done with 2022. 😳 With time moving so quickly, you might've missed some of these hysterical gems from Twitter over the past couple of weeks. Take a look:

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

when someone has a long instagram story i like to skip thru them really fast to understand how their life would look if it flashed before their eyes @hotpriestt 04:31 AM - 01 Nov 2022

2.

Me, whispering to Starbucks employee: Someone took a large…sorry…a venti poop on the floor. @benedictsred 08:38 PM - 02 Nov 2022

3.

saying go piss girl when someone needs to pee is just as respectful and important as saying bless u when someone sneezes and i stand by that. @xejbxyd 08:33 PM - 13 Nov 2022

4.

i love calling my parents on a sunday morning because when i call my mom it is like mom…i ate a yogurt parfait and toast with butter and she says erica that is so great but when i call my dad it is always like: “erica …it is time for you to start a business.” @sourhoestarter 02:40 PM - 13 Nov 2022

5.

6.

Lady behind me at The Thing screening last night to her partner "why are they shooting at the dog?" and her partner says very firmly "have you never seen a film before? You watch it and information is revealed" @CursedGloryHole 08:49 AM - 01 Nov 2022

7.

Jennifer Coolidge as Hilary Duff in The Lizzie McGuire movie @heyjaeee 01:38 AM - 08 Nov 2022

8.

9.

When you high as fcuk & remember that you saved food for this exact moment @badbbyaera 01:11 AM - 09 Nov 2022

10.

Forgot to ask for oat milk in my coffee @yugihole 06:57 PM - 12 Nov 2022

11.

me at the gym asking if anyone is using the 5 lb dumbbell @ivyluvx 03:30 PM - 12 Nov 2022

12.

13.

14.

me freaking out and hiding when the maintenance guys knock on my apartment door even though I was the one who asked them to come fix something @clur19 07:51 PM - 01 Nov 2022

15.

16.

I just know the calcium from all that activia yogurt transformed her skull into titanium steel @HarryPhillips15 07:04 PM - 02 Nov 2022

17.

me leaving for work at 8:15, hoping to get there by 8:00 @ivyluvx 05:52 PM - 08 Nov 2022

18.

19.

If you have a wrist band you can leave and come back. https://t.co/6xoWBhYVXC @SerGonzales10 02:53 AM - 12 Nov 2022

20.

21.

me whenever my friends start vaping in front of me @suricidal 11:35 PM - 06 Nov 2022

22.

I love a “c*m for me” ass partner. Like imma do that anyway but you want me to dedicate this next one to you? I feel like Usher. This is for you! You! My number one 😌 @GoddessGlock 10:15 PM - 11 Nov 2022

23.

24.

Me randomly deciding to leave the club without telling anyone @sharon_weave 01:22 AM - 06 Nov 2022

25.

The NYU student who took over my lease has owed me $100 for weeks, and when I asked him to pay me, he said he felt bullied and then sent me a Psychology Today article about gaslighting. @GayLaVie 09:31 PM - 12 Nov 2022

26.

You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women @teresaeliz 07:55 PM - 14 Nov 2022

27.

him: “you must be goofy if you think we are fucking 😑”meee: @bxsel 12:34 AM - 08 Nov 2022

28.