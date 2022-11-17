ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHEC TV-10

‘Unimaginable’ loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service...
MOSCOW, ID
WHEC TV-10

NJ senator’s ex-aide pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former top aide to New Jersey’s Senate president pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to wire fraud and tax evasion charges stemming from political consulting work he did over a five-year period ending in 2018. Tony Teixeira, 43, admitted that from 2014-2018 he...
WHEC TV-10

Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates &...
MAINE STATE
WHEC TV-10

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed into an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said. A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Police were...
HINGHAM, MA
WHEC TV-10

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the...
FLORIDA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Fatal car crash: Man hits tree in Town of Butler

TOWN OF BUTLER, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one car fatal motor vehicle accident on Westbury Road in the Town of Butler. Harry K. Peters, age 50, of Westbury Road, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle left the south shoulder of the road and struck a tree. Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy