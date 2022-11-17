Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph...
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
New York State Police is increasing in vulnerable communities after Colorado LBGTQ+ nightclub shooting
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police is increasing its presence in communities that could be potential targets of hate crimes. Gov. Kathy Hochul made that announcement after the Colorado shooting. It’s also in response to threats made against Jewish communities in New York City over the weekend. State...
WHEC TV-10
‘Unimaginable’ loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service...
WHEC TV-10
NJ senator’s ex-aide pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former top aide to New Jersey’s Senate president pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to wire fraud and tax evasion charges stemming from political consulting work he did over a five-year period ending in 2018. Tony Teixeira, 43, admitted that from 2014-2018 he...
WHEC TV-10
District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates &...
WHEC TV-10
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The...
WHEC TV-10
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed into an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said. A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Police were...
WHEC TV-10
4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the...
WHEC TV-10
State announces first round of marijuana selling licenses, none issued around Rochester yet
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State announced on Monday the first round of people and non-profits to get a license to sell legal marijuana. None of them were issued in the Rochester area because of a federal lawsuit that says the rules in New York discriminate against people outside New York.
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car crash: Man hits tree in Town of Butler
TOWN OF BUTLER, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one car fatal motor vehicle accident on Westbury Road in the Town of Butler. Harry K. Peters, age 50, of Westbury Road, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle left the south shoulder of the road and struck a tree. Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester gas prices fall for the first time in weeks ahead of Thanksgiving travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price fell down to $3.80 per gallon heading into Thanksgiving week. Prices this past week fell by 2 cents after climbing for three weeks in a row. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
Comments / 0