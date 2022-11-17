ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

By Michele Bird
 4 days ago

🚨Warning: This post contains cast spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 🚨

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theaters, and it was well worth the wait.

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The film celebrates the late Chadwick Boseman and marks a new chapter in the MCU .

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Many Black Panther alums, like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Bassett, returned to the screen for the action-packed sequel.

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you can't get enough of the cast, like everyone else, here are all the TV shows and movies you may have seen them in before (or should watch next!). Take a look:

To start, Letitia Wright plays Shuri.

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

You might remember her as Renie in Humans .

Colin Hutton / © AMC / Kudos / Channel 4 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or maybe you saw her when she played June Gibbons in The Silent Twins .

© Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

Angela Bassett plays Queen Ramonda.

Annette Brown / © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

She recently portrayed Anna May in Gunpowder Milkshake .

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

She has also appeared in multiple seasons of American Horror Story .

Michele K. Short / © FX Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection

Lupita Nyong'o plays Nakia.

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

She sent shivers down our spines as Adelaide Wilson/Red in the horror film Us .

Claudette Barius / © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

And one of her best-known roles is Patsey in 12 Years a Slave .

Francois Duhamel / © Fox Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Danai Gurira plays Okoye.

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead , you'll know she's most famous for her character Michonne.

PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / AMC / Courtesy Alamy

She also played Afeni Shakur in All Eyez on Me .

Quantrell Colbert / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Michael B. Jordan plays Killmonger.

Amy Sussman / WireImage

He showed off his boxing skills as Adonis in the Creed trilogy.

Barry Wetcher / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

He was also seen in Fruitvale Station as Oscar Grant.

© The Weinstein Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Florence Kasumba plays Ayo.

Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

In 2021, she played Regine in the TV series Kitz .

Walter Wehner / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Michaela Coel plays Aneka.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

But maybe you know her better as Tracey from Chewing Gum .

Mark Johnson / © E4 / Channel 4 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Winston Duke plays M'Baku.

Eli Ade / © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

One of his earliest roles was Dominic/Mini in Person of Interest .

John Paul Filo / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

He also starred alongside Lupita in 2019's Us .

Claudette Barius / © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor.

Eli Ade / © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

He was recently seen as Juan in The Forever Purge .

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And he had a recurring role as Rafael Caro Quintero in Narcos: Mexico .

Carlos Somonte / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mabel Cadena plays Namora.

© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2020, she played Amada Díaz in Dance of the 41 .

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

One of her first major roles was Judy Harmon in Judas and the Black Messiah .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZ86u_0jERhAoo00
Glen Wilson / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Image Group LA / The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

Seinfeld fans will know her best as Elaine Benes.

Carin Baer / © Castle Rock Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

She also played Selina Meyer on Veep for many years.

HBO / Courtesy Alamy

Finally, Martin Freeman plays Everett K. Ross.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

He previously played Bilbo in The Hobbit trilogy.

James Fisher / © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And he was featured in the TV series Fargo as Lester Nygaard/Narrator.

Chris Large / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Have you already seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ? What did you think of it?

