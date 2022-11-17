Playoff predictions: Breaking down 6A first-round Arizona high school football games

It's time to break down the Arizona high school football 6A playoffs with first-round predictions. They will be played Friday night at 7.

6A Conference

No. 16 Laveen Cesar Chavez (5-5) at No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel (7-3)

This won't be easy for Casteel, because Cesar Chavez has athletes who can score on any given play. But Casteel coming out of the Premier makes them ready for anything, even some of the fastest players they've seen.

Prediction: Casteel 42, Cesar Chavez 28

No. 9 Glendale Mountain Ridge (5-5) at No. 8 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (7-3)

This could be a shootout with Mountain Ridge senior quarterback Brendan Anderson ready to have a monster game with star receiver Terrance Hall. Mountain Pointe will try to keep that offense off the field with its ability to run the ball behind a strong line and three exceptional running backs, led by Jay'Len Rushing.

Prediction: Mountain Ridge 49, Mountain Pointe 44

No. 12 Anthem Boulder Creek (5-5) at No. 5 Queen Creek (6-4)

Queen Creek's wins over Williams Field and Salpointe Catholic, playing gritting defense, behind the play of linebacker Cole Lalama, shows the Bulldogs are ready for a deep run. Can Boulder Creek crack through this tough defense with running back Sinjin Schmitt? Turnovers could factor in.

Prediction: Queen Creek 27, Boulder Creek 14

No. 13 Surprise Valley Vista (7-3) at No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle (6-4)

Pinnacle lost its last three games, but those came against two Open Division teams (Saguaro and Centennial) and one that should have gone to the Open (Highland). So this should toughen the Pioneers up against a team that has a quality QB in Adrian Crespin. Expect Pinnacle's air show with sophomore QB Wyatt Horton and senior WR Duce Robinson to come up big.

Prediction: Pinnacle 35, Valley Vista 14

No. 14 Mesa (7-3) at No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol (8-2)

This could be an upset with Mesa growing as a team since the season-opening 28-14 loss to Corona del Sol. If QB Connor Ackerley is 100% healthy, Corona del Sol can make a run to the championship. Corona went 0-2 against Premier teams but coming off the loss to Casteel should help.

Prediciton: Corona del Sol 31, Mesa 18

No. 11 Phoenix Brophy Prep (3-7) at No. 6 Mesa Red Mountain (6-4)

This is my upset pick, after the tough schedule Brophy went through, and putting scares into Highland, Saguaro and Pinnacle. Brophy also played Centennial tough early in the season and has now unleashed running back David Lopez. The Broncos' defense is very good, and will make it tough for QBs Carter Crispin and Kyle Heap.

Prediction: Brophy Prep 17, Red Mountain 14

No. 10 Gilbert Williams Field (4-6) at No. 7 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (6-4)

Salpointe had little trouble with Williams Field on Oct. 21 when they met with the Lancers winning 31-14. They held Dylan Lee to just 41 yards rushing in that game, although Joshua Dye, in his return from an injury, ran for more than 100 yards. If Salpointe can contain the run, expect Salpointe to come out on top.

Prediction: Salpointe Catholic 28, Williams Field 24

No. 15 Gilbert Perry (4-6) at No. 2 Gilbert Highland (7-3)

Highland should be in the Open after the schedule it played, losing its only in-state games to Open teams Saguaro (27-10) and Hamilton (10-8). With sophomore QB Kalen Fisher emerging in the second half of the season and the run game finding life behind one of the best offensive lines, led by All-American Caleb Lomu, the Hawks are ready to make this a 6A championship repeat.

Prediction: Highland 28, Perry 7

