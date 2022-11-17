Fairbury Police receive $3,400 donation at city council meeting

FAIRBURY — John Bogucki and Bill Cox from the Tarbolton Lodge presented a donation to the Fairbury Police Department during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Fairbury City Council.

The $3,400 check, including funds raised during the organization’s golf outing, was given to Chief Robert McCormick.

“Next year, we are going to do it for the fire department,” Bogucki said.

In another matter, the council approved the purchase of a new camera system for sewer line inspections. The system will be used for sewers and drains around town looking for breaks and blockages.

“We just need to be able to video and put it on thumb drives so we can review it,” explained Sewer Superintendent Brad Duncan.

City Superintendent Brett Ashburn noted the industry has come a long way with sewer inspection cameras. The city’s current camera needs to be replaced and is obsolete, according to Duncan.

“Is it worth that kind of money?” asked Mayor David Slagel.

“It is,” replied Duncan.

A sewer camera system quote was approved from Aries for $59,989.21.

Street Superintendent Martin Steidinger said he is looking for a set of tires good for snow on a skid-steer. He priced both tires and rims and found a set of four online.

“Then, I’ll have a set of wheels I can swap back and forth,” said Steidinger.

“Thank you for looking out for us and saving us money,” stated Alderman Bruce Weber.

Chief McCormick reported the police department investigations car has mechanical issues and they may be able to use some of the seized vehicles. He said they are making good progress on the seized vehicles with five scheduled to be picked up and three more eligible for release.

“We may end up having to do an abandoned vehicle title then it would be ours to dispose of,” McCormick said.

Council members approved an annexation ordinance for Dennis and Norma Fehr’s property. This includes land behind the Fehr’s house. They want the parcels together for the area to be zoned commercial, which is what the lot already is that is inside the city limits. This is behind Limestone Transit.

Following an executive session, the council agreed to offer the position of Utility Billing Clerk to someone and the consent agenda was approved, including Nov. 2 minutes, check register, cash report and overtime report.

A resolution was authorized to abate the 2022 levy bonds for general obligations on the Brian J. Munz Safety Complex. These are the fire bonds the city approved to waive each year.

Superintendent Ashburn said residents were more receptive to the lower price trash cans and seemed interested. Alderman James Tipton revealed one of his constituents was pleased the council listened to her garbage complaints.

An ordinance amendment to the municipal code book was approved codifying the price change for smaller garbage cans.