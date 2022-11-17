ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace, FL

Second Thursday morning fatal crash closes White Road in Pace for 'next few hours'

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZH6V6_0jERgyu500

White Road near Pine Lane in Pace is closed after a fatal car accident Thursday morning.

Santa Rosa Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield told the News Journal that a single vehicle crashed into a power pole just after 9 a.m.

Whitfield said White Road will be closed for "the next few hours" and Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

First Thursday accident:Fatal Santa Rosa County crash may block Chumuckla Highway until 1 p.m.

Wednesday morning crash:Escambia County crash sends 3 to hospital, leaves one with serious injuries

This is the second fatal car crash that has closed a Santa Rosa road Thursday after two cars collided on Chumuckla Highway around 7:45 a.m., ejecting two people from the vehicles.

One person died on scene and the second was airlifted to a local hospital.

Whitfield said that crash has closed the area along Chumuckla Highway between Ten Mile Road and Willard Norris Road. It will likely remain closed until 1 p.m.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

