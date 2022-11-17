Second Thursday morning fatal crash closes White Road in Pace for 'next few hours'
White Road near Pine Lane in Pace is closed after a fatal car accident Thursday morning.
Santa Rosa Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield told the News Journal that a single vehicle crashed into a power pole just after 9 a.m.
Whitfield said White Road will be closed for "the next few hours" and Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
First Thursday accident:Fatal Santa Rosa County crash may block Chumuckla Highway until 1 p.m.
Wednesday morning crash:Escambia County crash sends 3 to hospital, leaves one with serious injuries
This is the second fatal car crash that has closed a Santa Rosa road Thursday after two cars collided on Chumuckla Highway around 7:45 a.m., ejecting two people from the vehicles.
One person died on scene and the second was airlifted to a local hospital.
Whitfield said that crash has closed the area along Chumuckla Highway between Ten Mile Road and Willard Norris Road. It will likely remain closed until 1 p.m.
Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578
Comments / 0