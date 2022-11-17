A public charter school is being proposed in the North Shore

If the approvals go through, Ozaukee County parents could have a new public charter school to consider sending their children to.

NorthShore Classical Academy is a proposed public charter school that would start as a K4-9 school and eventually become a K4-12 school. The school's curriculum would be based off Michigan-based Hillsdale College's curriculum for a classical education focused on four core subjects: literature, history, science and math. Attention would also be given to art and music, physical education and ancient and foreign languages, according to the school's website.

The website says the school's mission is "to serve the under-served pathways" and offers four pathways for students to make career choices: college preparation, career technical education, military leadership and entrepreneurship. The mission also includes restoring academic achievement and the full engagement of parents and the community in the operation of the school.

The school's founding, application process

The school's founder and board of directors president is Cheryle Rebholz, according to the school's website. Rebholz declined an interview request when reached by phone and email.

She was one of four people to run as part of a group that sought to recall four incumbent Mequon-Thiensville School Board members. The recall group's candidates were defeated in a recall election in November 2021. Rebholz also served on the Mequon-Thiensville School Board from 2012-15 and owns two Mequon-based businesses, the Bear Arms Boutique Shooting Range and Faces II, a beauty salon.

The school's website says Rebholz and other parents noticed a decline in the educational results in the Mequon-Thiensville School District and began exploring the idea for the school. If approved, the school would serve the North Shore communities of Nicolet, Brown Deer, Mequon, Thiensville, Cedarburg and Grafton. The site noted that a community survey's "results were staggering in support of a tuition-free, public and independent charter school."

How the charter school authorization and application processes work

Charter schools are public schools created through the use of a "charter" or contract, between the charter governance board and the sponsoring school board or other chartering authority, according to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.

State law "gives charter schools freedom from most state rules and regulations in exchange for greater accountability for results." In the case of NorthShore Classical Academy, it would be considered an independent charter school since it would not be authorized by a public school district but instead through the UW System's Office of Educational Opportunity, one of several potential authorizers for independent charter schools.

Other authorizers of such schools include the city of Milwaukee Common Council, the chancellor of any University of Wisconsin System institution, each technical college district board, the Waukesha County executive, College of Menominee Nation and Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University, according to the DPI.

The school has already started making its way through a five-step application process.

To be approved through the University of Wisconsin System's OEO this year, there is a five-step application process, according to the office's website. The first step involves a Phase 1 application process that began March 1. Applications had to be submitted by July 1.

According to NorthShore Classical Academy's website, Rebholz initiated the Phase I process in April, and the first step of the process was approved April 20.

The school is now in the second phase of the process.

On Oct. 17, a community input meeting was held at the Howard J Schroeder Mequon American Legion Post 457 in Mequon. According to a summary video of the meeting posted on the school's website, 95% of those in attendance supported the proposed school.

Phase 2 applications were due Nov. 1 and will be reviewed by the OEO's Advisory Council, which will decide whether the application makes it to the third step of the process.

The current application is being processed and the school does not expect it will receive a final decision until Dec. 31.

The third step involves face-to-face interviews with those involved with the school, followed by the drafting and approval of a contract with the UW System OEO.

