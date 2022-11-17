ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 3

Related
WSYX ABC6

FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township

UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
SALINAS, CA
WSYX ABC6

Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy