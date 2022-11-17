Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio governor orders flags lowered after Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered in honor of a Cleveland firefighter killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was struck while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 90. Police...
WSYX ABC6
FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township
UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
WSYX ABC6
Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
WSYX ABC6
Police call speculation, misinformation in 4 Idaho stabbings 'detrimental' to IDing killer
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Police in Idaho are addressing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms surrounding the recent stabbing deaths of four college students, saying it's detrimental to the case as they work to identify the killer. The four victims, who wee discovered dead last Sunday in an...
