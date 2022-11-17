Welch: Bargain stamp scam lasting "FOREVER"

If you can’t trust Facebook, who can you trust?

I’m serious. OK. Halfway serious. It’s about the advertisements.

My FB account is replete with ads for what must be counterfeit postage stamps. Or maybe they’re real stamps that never get delivered. Prices are slashed.

I reported one suspicious stamp purveyor to Facebook – better said to Meta, the company doing business as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. That was two days ago. I’m still getting stamp ads – more than ever.

I’m thinking about buying some. If you can’t lick ‘em, join ‘em.

I jest. I just wanted to say that.

In my letter carrier days, we took stamps seriously. If a stamp escaped cancellation, the directive to us carriers was to cancel the postage with our ballpoints. We did. Otherwise, people like my mother would have been illegally inclined to reuse an uncancelled stamp.

Not counting my guileless sainted mother, anybody who uses stamps for unlawful purposes is absolutely on my blacklist. Examples: Discount store, Ketchupsea-02, estamp, Doonitshop (makes me hungry),

FOREVERSTICK.TOP and STAMP.GETOFFICESUPLY.SHOP. (Scrutinize that spelling.)

The cost of the stamps from all the sellers is $27.5. One says “Buy 2 get 1 free / Buy 3 get 2 free / Buy 5 get 5 free / Buy 10 get 15 free.”

Oh my! Just found one that says “1 Roll of 100pc Only $9.9.” Unless my math is off, that’s an even better price than going for the “15 free” deal.

Yes, I know. Scammers are a dime a dozen. But I’m shocked that Facebook is OK with these ads. I’ve got some FB friends who’ve been in Facebook jail, and they weren’t even selling anything, except illegal opinions. One had to change his name – sort of like putting himself in a witness protection program.

I reported only one dubious stamp ad to Facebook, but don’t they sound to you like they’re all from the same overseas scammer? Is there a country where “.5” is normally seen in a price? Or “.9”? Not on this continent.

You can ask Meta why you see certain ads. I did. They said it’s because I might have set my age to 60 and older and my primary location to the United States.

Good news:

The older you get, the more likely you get unofficially classified as gullible. Keep your wits. When you end up with time to kill, your main source of entertainment may be scammers. Or Wheel of Fortune. Or both. Both is OK.

When I reported the stamp seller to Meta, I didn’t say specifically they were scammers. I couldn’t prove it. I checked “other.” Maybe Meta is still mulling over “other.”

I wanted to check “bad grammar.” It wasn’t a choice, although Meta doesn’t abide bad grammar.

Line from Meta:

“Advertisers can’t run ads that contain profanity, incorrect grammar or improper punctuation.”

Meta could justifiably zap the stamp scammers for both bad grammar and bad punctuation. It’d be like getting Al Capone for tax evasion. Do whatever it takes. I’m waiting.