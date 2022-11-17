ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cbs12.com

Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance extended

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in the following areas:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Glades. Hardee. Hendry\Highlands. Hillsborough. Lake. Lee. Manatee.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Silver Alert issued for missing man with Alzheimer's

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Deputies said Charles Greenwalt, 76, was last seen in Lake Worth on Monday, driving a 2009 tan Kia Sportage with a Florida tag: EXWW43.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Progress in Alzheimer's disease treatments discussion in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some of the top researchers of Alzheimer’s disease unveiled the latest work on therapies and treatments in West Palm Beach. Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer Dr. Howard Fillit led a symposium at the Norton Museum of Art Sculpture Garden Monday night.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were called to a crash on 10th Ave North and Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. Officers said they...
PALM SPRINGS, FL

