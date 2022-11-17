Read full article on original website
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance extended
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in the following areas:. Brevard. Charlotte. Collier. DeSoto. Flagler. Glades. Hardee. Hendry\Highlands. Hillsborough. Lake. Lee. Manatee.
Silver Alert issued for missing man with Alzheimer's
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Deputies said Charles Greenwalt, 76, was last seen in Lake Worth on Monday, driving a 2009 tan Kia Sportage with a Florida tag: EXWW43.
22 people, including multiple children rescued from makeshift boat off of Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 22 people, including multiple children were pulled from a makeshift boat early Monday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard said a good Samaritan saw the boat near Rodriguez Key, east of Key Largo. Rescue crews said they spent the next few hours battling six to...
Gas prices in Florida fall ahead of holiday travel, but remain higher than last year
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida continue to fall as millions are preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The average price per gallon in Florida is $3.46 as of Sunday, according to AAA. That reflects a 10 cents drop in price from last week, but remains...
I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
Several world championship titles recently won by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Several world championship titles have recently been brought back to Palm Beach County for a challenge some may not have heard of. "The Firefighter Challenge" World championship is not for the faint of heart. It’s where firefighters from around the world compete to...
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
Jensen Beach wins in dramatic fashion; Vero, PBC, Pahokee & Newman also moving on
WEST PALM BEACH (CBS12) — Jensen Beach moved on to the regional finals in dramatic fashion, with a clutch overtime touchdown, while Vero Beach continued to their journey on the path to another State Championship. Palm Beach Central eventually won big, while Cardinal Newman stayed undefeated with a hard...
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
Coastal erosion from Hurricanes Nicole and Ian likely to impact wildlife through 2023
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The significant beach erosion along much of Florida’s coastline caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole will impact more than man-made structures - or people in general. This kind of erosion may not be a good thing for wildlife, and though the two...
HOMETOWN HERO: Local restaurant owner feeding neighbors in need on Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla — For nearly four decades, Farmer Girl Restaurant in Lake Worth Beach has been hosting a Thanksgiving feast for people who might not otherwise have a warm meal or place to celebrate the holiday. Last year, owner Petro Bikos, along with his staff and volunteers,...
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. The robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Grove Park Apartments. The victim was not injured. Police say the suspect got away on foot and possibly left the area in...
Progress in Alzheimer's disease treatments discussion in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some of the top researchers of Alzheimer’s disease unveiled the latest work on therapies and treatments in West Palm Beach. Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer Dr. Howard Fillit led a symposium at the Norton Museum of Art Sculpture Garden Monday night.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash has affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at Mile Marker 89 shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The left lane is blocked as of 5:45 a.m.
Parents of Stanley Davis III, killed on dirt bike, suing city and fired police officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The parents of Stanley Davis III have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Boynton Beach and a former police officer over the death of their son, almost a year ago. The suit claims the 13 year old “was unlawfully chased...
Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
Grocery store gift cards distributed for Project Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and thanks to the community’s support, including some of our very own CBS12 viewers, families in need will now be able to enjoy a wholesome meal on Thursday. Our 32nd annual Project Thanksgiving, a partnership between...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were called to a crash on 10th Ave North and Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. Officers said they...
