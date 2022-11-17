ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition

By Shira Laucharoen
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTaMD_0jERgK2N00
GMA's quest for the best pie in America continues with Teresa Maynard's sweet potato pie from Sweet Teez Bakery and Jill Remby from Petsi Pies, who has a Mississippi mud pie. Photo courtesy of ABC News

Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

“GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series for its United States of Pie competition. The tour kicked off in Tampa on Nov. 14, traveled to Denver on Nov. 15, and visited Boston on Wednesday morning where Petsi Pies competed against Sweet Teez Bakery at Quincy Market for a live TV segment. The show will continue to Chicago on Nov. 17. Petsi Pies will compete in a final showdown in New York this Friday, where they will be up against winners from the other competing cities. The winner will take home $10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSkvp_0jERgK2N00

“It was a great experience. It was full and celebratory and felt like [there was] community and comradery, built around the idea of…representing Boston,” Petsi Pies’ owner Jill Remby told Boston.com. “It was super fun, and there was really good energy. The judges were great, and the crew is very enthusiastic and great to work with.”

Judges Ming Tsai, restaurateur and television personality, Ty Law, former Patriots cornerback, and former Red Sox player Manny Delcarmen sampled a Mississippi mud pie from Petsi Pies and a sweet potato pie from Sweet Teez Bakery, owned by Teresa Maynard. Remby told us a bit about what made her pie a winner.

“It’s four different ways to deliver chocolate to your belly,” Remby said. “It starts with a chocolate cookie that we make, we bake, and we grind up. … We have a chocolate bourbon filling, which is a secret family recipe of the founder, Renée McLeod, that has the most luscious, gorgeous, bittersweet chocolate that we can find. … It’s topped with very ooey-gooey mud brownies, all broken up and crumbled.” Remby said the pie is then drizzled with ganache.

Petsi Pies won the contest in a two-to-one vote. Remby said that she is excited to be traveling to New York to compete in the finale and that she anticipates she’ll be especially busy when she returns to Somerville.

“Going to the Big Apple is not something I do a lot,” Remby said. “I’m leaving my bakery at a very crucial time, when Thanksgiving planning is well underway. It’s our busiest time of year. We’ll be making thousands and thousands of pies when I get back, beginning on Sunday, for the holiday.”

Below, watch the “GMA” segment of the Boston competition.

Video courtesy of ABC News’s “Good Morning America.”

