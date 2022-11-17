Read full article on original website
How to Grow a Large Monstera Plant: Tips and Tricks
If you are interested in how to grow a large monstera, there are a few tips and tricks for you to try. Iconic and popular for their large foliage and air-purifying abilities, monsteras are one of the most widely distributed houseplants around the world. However, what can you do to help your monstera thrive, including helping it produce large and impressive leaves?
How to Repot a Monstera Houseplant
Are you attempting to repot a monstera houseplant for the first time? When it comes to helping these tropical plants thrive in an indoor environment, there are many things to consider. If you think it’s time to repot your monstera so that it continues to grow and produce its large and impressive foliage, what should you consider before diving in?
How Often Should I Water My Monstera?
Proper plant care is key to the overall happiness and lifespan of your houseplants, so you may be asking yourself: how often should I water my monstera? Popular for their large leaves and ease of care, monsteras have a lot to offer the average homeowner. However, how often do these tropical beauties need watering and what signs should you look for if you are worried about your monstera’s watering routine?
Discover the Largest Monstera Plant Ever
Monstera plants reach large sizes, but just how large is the largest monstera plant ever recorded? Whether it’s growing outside or kept indoors as a houseplant, monsteras are vining plants capable of reaching record-setting heights and sizes. But just how large is the largest monstera ever?. According to a...
What to Plant in December: The Complete Guide
Your region and Hardiness Zone will determine what to plant in December. As frosty conditions increase and snow begins to fall, December is a tricky time to tend to the average garden. However, you can still plant a few things, depending on where you live and what sort of protection you can offer your plants.
Where do Butterflies Go in the Winter?
Butterflies are insects known for their large beautifully patterned and colorful wings. They are also well-known for their four-stage life cycle. Butterflies lay eggs that hatch into larva, or what are commonly referred to as caterpillars. Once the caterpillar gets its fill of plant leaves, it enters its pupa stage, spinning itself in to a chrysalis. While in the chrysalis, the caterpillar is going through metamorphosis, emerging from the chrysalis as a butterfly. Butterflies are often symbols of spring and summer. However, it is rare to see a butterfly in the winter. Where do butterflies go in the winter?
The 7 Best Dog Colognes for Professionals
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. You take your beloved dog to a grooming session that leaves him smelling good. Then boom! He thinks rolling in...
Can Dogs Eat Corn Cobs or Not? What Science Says
The image of hot, buttery corn-on-the-cob conjures up images of lazy day barbecues and good times. It’s a delicious treat for sure, but happens to those waste corn cobs? It’s best to be extra careful, because they are a real danger to our dogs. Let’s discover whether dogs can eat corn cobs or not.
Watch This Goat Battle Three Rhinos At Once and Pull Off a Shocking Upset
Watch This Goat Battle Three Rhinos At Once and Pull Off a Shocking Upset. Rhinoceros are some of the most ferocious and feared animals in the animal kingdom. The largest rhinos can weigh over 7,000 pounds and they have horns that keep predators from getting too close. That didn’t stop a brave goat from taking on three rhinos at once.
