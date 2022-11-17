ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NASA launches website to keep track of Artemis I

By Taylor Mitchell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFcTa_0jERfY7600

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl. (WHNT) — Artemis I successfully launched early Wednesday morning and NASA is giving science lovers a way to keep track of the historic mission.

The Artemis I mission lifted off Wednesday morning when the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft took to the skies. In the wake of the launch, NASA has set up the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website or AROW for people to keep track of the spacecraft.

The website, which can be visited here , allows people to view a real-time visualization of the telemetry of the Orion spacecraft.

The website allows users to view the spacecraft from multiple angles and even view it from the locations of cameras actually on the spacecraft.

AROW also allows for a view of the entire Artemis mission from the view of Earth, the Moon or Orion’s current position. This view also allows users to see different milestones Orions will hit along its trip to the moon and back.

Along with the visuals, the website also tracks the spacecraft’s current speed, distance from the moon and earth and how long since the mission began.

