DoingItLocal
Milford News: Car Into Building
2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
sheltonherald.com
Scaled back Shelton Plaza plan focuses on gas pumps, store
SHELTON — Developers continued to scale back the plan for a property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, in September was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project
Everything Flows Downhill. The fight is just beginning The post Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
South Quad project receives preliminary approval from Hamden PZC
The Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Nov. 15, to approve Quinnipiac University’s application to rezone the Mount Carmel campus as a planning and development district as university officials prepare the South Quad project proposals for final approval. PDD zones are designed to “encourage and accommodate unique and...
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
ctexaminer.com
A Tale of Two Bridges
On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
trumbulltimes.com
Branford woman, 55, killed crossing East Main Street, police say
BRANFORD — Police say a local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing East Main Street. The collision occurred near the intersection Windmill Hill Road, Branford police said Monday. Police identified the victim as Eve Marie Angot, 55, of Branford. Police said Branford officers...
New Haven Independent
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
“Human Rights Zone” Grows In Hill Backyard
Fried onions, crispy potatoes and buttered bagels filled the kitchen of the Hill’s Amistad House — and spread a warm, starchy scent along Rosette Street and into the tents of neighbors camped out in the Catholic Workers community’s backyard. That was the scene on a residential block...
News 12
‘Stop and Stroll’ highlights local vendors at Fairfield’s Lincoln Park
Small businesses are ramping up for a busy holiday season, and several vendors are coming together for this year's Stratfield Stop and Stroll in Fairfield. About 30 small businesses are participating in this year's 5th annual Stop and Stroll at Lincoln Park, which continues to expand every year. Organizer and...
westportjournal.com
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
hk-now.com
Former Haddam Elementary School is Coming Back to Life
(November 18, 2022) — I have been walking the halls of HES since the town took ownership almost three years ago. It is so sad to see the empty classrooms and I often think, what a loss to the community to have this school shuttered. But gradually this is changing as we breathe new life into the building.
