Orange, CT

DoingItLocal

Milford News: Car Into Building

2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Scaled back Shelton Plaza plan focuses on gas pumps, store

SHELTON — Developers continued to scale back the plan for a property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, in September was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Quinnipiac Chronicle

South Quad project receives preliminary approval from Hamden PZC

The Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Nov. 15, to approve Quinnipiac University’s application to rezone the Mount Carmel campus as a planning and development district as university officials prepare the South Quad project proposals for final approval. PDD zones are designed to “encourage and accommodate unique and...
HAMDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Tale of Two Bridges

On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Branford woman, 55, killed crossing East Main Street, police say

BRANFORD — Police say a local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening while crossing East Main Street. The collision occurred near the intersection Windmill Hill Road, Branford police said Monday. Police identified the victim as Eve Marie Angot, 55, of Branford. Police said Branford officers...
BRANFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos

WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT
hk-now.com

Former Haddam Elementary School is Coming Back to Life

(November 18, 2022) — I have been walking the halls of HES since the town took ownership almost three years ago. It is so sad to see the empty classrooms and I often think, what a loss to the community to have this school shuttered. But gradually this is changing as we breathe new life into the building.
HADDAM, CT

