Verschueren: MAGA lost – will Republicans recover?

First, thank you to all who voted in Tuesday’s election. People of New Hampshire and around thecountry set near record percentages in voter turnout for a midterm election. As a result, voters gaveour American Democracy a shot in the arm. The elections ran smoothly, with no violence and the losingcandidates conceded, most gracefully. Most candidates who aided the overthrow of our democracy byperpetrating The Big Lie lost. As Republican consultant Alicia Preston wrote in her Sunday editorial,“MAGA lost huge this year.”

Her headline point about the losses seems correct. However, after blaming Republican losses on “…theDonald Trump effect and the opinion people have of MAGA…” she asked, “…is there any good news forRepublicans this year?” She proposed two pieces of “good news.” “First, our policies weren’t rejected…”and then “…we don’t need to figure out why…” regarding what happened.

As a Democrat who thinks a lot about the strengths and weaknesses of both our political parties, I foundMs. Preston’s conclusions to be prime examples of the blinders that politically engaged people (of bothparties) can have. Ms. Preston misleads readers when she argues that Republican policies played no roleand blames MAGA as the sole reason for the outcome.

To support her proposition that “…our policies weren’t rejected…,” she cites the fact thatRepublicans likely remain in the majority in Concord. She ignores the rampant gerrymandering thatenabled Republicans to barely hang on to their House majority and on the Executive Council, even as thetotal number of Democratic votes in each case of the House, Senate and Executive Council races exceedsthe total number of Republican votes. In short, a minority rules in Concord.

That Republicans lost seats in the NH House and did not gain any NH Senate seats, despite their heavily gerrymandered advantage, suggests just the opposite. District gerrymandering, not Republican policies, explains Republican dominance in Concord. In fact, Republicans put controversial policies in place by avoiding the regularlegislative process, most notably severe abortion restrictions and costly educational vouchers.

Ms. Preston also cites the strong vote for Gov. Sununu as evidence that abortion did not account forRepublican shortfalls. Nonsense. Exit polls and interviews with voters since the election clearly showreproductive rights helped Democratic candidates across the country. Gov. Sununu is popular. Hestraddles a tightrope on the abortion issue trying to please both sides, while Democrats have yet toarticulate what national surveys show – there is strong support for abortion rights up to a certain point.

In fact, Ms. Preston herself has previously provided cover for the governor on this issue by falsely writingthat NH law is the same as the law in neighboring Massachusetts. It is not.

Finally, she makes the claim that issues didn’t matter in this election because neither the party in powerin Concord nor the party in power in Washington were “held accountable.” In her examples, that meantabortion for Concord Republicans and the economy for Washington Democrats. I offer a contraryassessment in both cases. In Concord, Republicans either lost or didn’t gain ground in the legislature,despite Republican gerrymandering. Their poor performance while holding an advantaged positionmeans the voters did hold them accountable for their policies.

Nationally, Democrats retained the Senate, cut US Houses losses to a minimum despite nationwideRepublican gerrymandering, and made great strides in state legislatures across the country. Those factssuggest that, in addition to widespread distaste for MAGA, voters loudly affirmed Democratic policies.Ms. Preston describes the economy as “in the toilet,” citing high inflation. One has to wonder if herbathroom allusion accurately describes an economy that has created the most dramatic job and wagegrowth per year in several decades and cut the unemployment rate to historic lows, all the whilelowering the national debt.

In the end, what lessons does Ms. Preston suggest Republicans learn in order to win voters? It’s a listworth repeating: “They voted for America. They voted for free speech that isn’t met with violence andthreats. They voted for a nation that doesn’t refute election results because we don’t like them. Theyvoted for the peaceful transfer of power. They voted for the “Shining City on a Hill.” They voted forpeace, in our daily lives. How are these things not things we have all always believed in? If we believe init, we can provide it, we just need to tell my fellow Granite Staters and Americans, that we believe inAmerica, too.”

How sad that today’s Republican Party must tell voters “…that we believe in America, too.” Actionsalways speak louder than words. In this election, MAGA alone did not bring down the Grand Old Party. Ithas been, and remains, the words and actions of its leaders, non-MAGA included, that have led voters toconclude that Republicans don’t work for America’s best interests. Republicans can show voters thatthey believe in America by denouncing those who deny election results, by working with Democrats tocraft legislation that helps to unite us, rather than blocking legislation that promotes rebuilding ourinfrastructure, creates meaningful jobs or safeguards our environment. Believing in America is aboutbringing us together for the common good, not exploiting our differences.

As an American, I share Ms. Preston’s wish that “…these things…we have all always believed in” willonce again be a hallmark of a shared vision for America, Democrat and Republican.

Jim Verschueren is a former NH state representative and an activist in the Dover Democratic TownCommittee.