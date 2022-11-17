Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Thurmont Man Charged With Abusing His Child
The infant was taken to Johns Hopkins Trauma Center for life-saving surgery. Thurmont, Md (KM) Thurmont Police have charged a man after his infant child suffered critical injuries. Anthony Scott Hughes Back, 31, is charged with 1st-degree child abuse, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and neglect of a minor. Authorities say...
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery or Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
Police look for ‘person of interest’ in high school student’s killing at DC hotel
UPDATE, Nov. 21, 10:15 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. The hotel in which they found Wilson was the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1225 First St. NE. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it […]
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
Judge orders squeegee murder case to remain in adult court
The case of a squeegee kid accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds during a July altercation in downtown Baltimore will remain in the adult justice system.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
'Potomac River Rapist' Found Hanging By Sheets In Jail Cell Days Before Trial
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist was found dead inside of his jail cell in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. Giles Warrick was found by a guard doing a routine check shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. Warrick reportedly was found hanging from a sheet and pronounced dead around 30 minutes later, the reports continue.
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
‘He Was Pursuing That Moped’: MPD Captain Testifies Against Officers In Murder, Obstruction Trial
When Captain Franklin Porter got to his desk around 9 p.m. on October 23, 2020, it appeared he was in for a pretty normal shift as watch commander for the Metropolitan Police Department. As the supervisor in charge of MPD’s entire Fourth District that night, he began his shift reading and editing an officer’s investigation.
NBC Washington
‘He Kills Things': Victim of Man Who Killed Pregnant Virginia Woman Wants Max Sentence
Another victim of the man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a pregnant Virginia woman missing since 2011 hopes her ordeal helps bring closure to Bethany Anne Decker’s family. The last person known to have seen Decker was her boyfriend, Ronald Roldan, on Jan. 29, 2011, at her...
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Baltimore County Police investigate firearm discharging in Halethorpe
According to police, they responded to a call of a possible active assailant in the 1900 block of Halethorpe Farms Road on Saturday. After an extensive search, there was no suspects or victim found.
mymcmedia.org
Remains of Missing Teen Found in Takoma Park
Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt. On Nov. 15, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park. Results of an autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide. Police have not located a suspect and are not aware of a motive.
mymcmedia.org
Police: Fourth Teen Arrested in Germantown Homicide
Police said a fourth teen has been arrested in connection with a Germantown homicide in April on Gunners Branch Road. Detectives found evidence connecting Daylon Windell Miller, 17, of Germantown, to the homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline, from Frederick, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
Investigators reveal likely cause of fiery condo explosion in Gaithersburg
Investigators have revealed the likely cause of a fiery explosion last week at a Gaithersburg condominium complex.
Suspect Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Stranger To Death In Oxon Hill Parking Lot
A Clinton man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, is accused of stabbing Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around noon, Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County
Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
