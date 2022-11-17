ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, MD

wfmd.com

Thurmont Man Charged With Abusing His Child

The infant was taken to Johns Hopkins Trauma Center for life-saving surgery. Thurmont, Md (KM) Thurmont Police have charged a man after his infant child suffered critical injuries. Anthony Scott Hughes Back, 31, is charged with 1st-degree child abuse, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and neglect of a minor. Authorities say...
THURMONT, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery or Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Remains of Missing Teen Found in Takoma Park

Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt. On Nov. 15, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park. Results of an autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide. Police have not located a suspect and are not aware of a motive.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police: Fourth Teen Arrested in Germantown Homicide

Police said a fourth teen has been arrested in connection with a Germantown homicide in April on Gunners Branch Road. Detectives found evidence connecting Daylon Windell Miller, 17, of Germantown, to the homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline, from Frederick, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County

Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
GERMANTOWN, MD

