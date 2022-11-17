Read full article on original website
Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
The man who killed a grandmother in 2014 by running her over was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of ...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb County nightclub October shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit alongside the Brookhaven Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a DeKalb County nightclub shooting from late October. Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Nov. 20 at a restaurant on Buford Highway. Walker was charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting. Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez. Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying...
Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
For more than 11 years, a former Paulding County man lived in Jamaica to avoid being prosecuted for child molestation....
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
spectrumnews1.com
Only suspect in custody for a little boy's death is held on $5M bond
WASHINGTON, In. — The only suspect in custody for the death of a five-year-old boy found in a suitcase appeared in court Monday. Dawn Coleman faces various charges in connection with the death of Cairo Jordan. Jordan is the 5-year-old boy found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police say their increased gang fight is working
ATLANTA - Atlanta police note gang activity is on the rise with more than 50,000 documented gang members statewide. However, police say the department’s heightened, multi-agency approach not only matches that increase but also outpaces it. This past summer was a busy one for law enforcement from Atlanta police...
fox5atlanta.com
Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
'Armed and dangerous' Clayton County SWAT standoff suspect in custody
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect, which sparked a standoff with SWAT and led to a shelter-in-place order for a Clayton County community has ended. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 that the suspect, Jeremiah Rose, was taken into...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed, officer injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting at a Lithonia-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday evening. Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station located in the 6400 block...
fox5atlanta.com
Witnesses describe shots fired during DeKalb County police shooting
A woman describes the moment shots started flying at a Stonecrest gas station. Officials are now investigating a police shooting at the scene.
Man arrested after ‘suddenly’ stabbing 2 people visiting mother’s home, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man went into his mother’s home and stabbed two people visiting her home on Sunday, DeKalb County police said. Police said 41-year Romes Biffle stabbed 70-year-old Lavon Draine and 35-year-old Ashley Hackett just before 3 p.m. at his mother’s home in the 4900 block of Wilkins Station Drive in Decatur.
‘Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs’ found during search at motel, Morrow Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are in custody after police said they found a “Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs” during a search on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they got a call...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police looking for lost woman with multiple health issues
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman with various health conditions. Jerri Ivey was last seen on the 300 block of Ridge Drive Sunday night. Officials described her as a 54-year-old white woman with blonde, straight hair. She is...
Argument between friends escalates to shooting, leaving 1 dead, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed another man following an argument on Saturday afternoon in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Clayton County Police Department said the argument between the two...
Three killed in separate overnight shootings
Three people were killed in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police. A man was found fatally shot near the Five Points MARTA station in Downtown around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Police arrived at 29 Peachtree St. and found a man with a gunshot wound to […] The post Three killed in separate overnight shootings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-boyfriend starts fire in woman's house, S.W.A.T., Cherokee County deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies and their S.W.A.T. team were called to a residence on Skidder Way in Jasper when a woman claimed her ex-boyfriend was going to burn her house down. The Jasper woman said her ex-boyfriend, identified as 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, entered her house...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
WSB-TV Atlanta
One person shot, killed in Clayton County after argument with a friend, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County police department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 6600 block Black Bend Court in Riverdale in reference to...
