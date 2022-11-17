ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb County nightclub October shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit alongside the Brookhaven Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a DeKalb County nightclub shooting from late October. Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Nov. 20 at a restaurant on Buford Highway. Walker was charged with...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting. Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez. Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting

The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
ROCKMART, GA
Atlanta police say their increased gang fight is working

ATLANTA - Atlanta police note gang activity is on the rise with more than 50,000 documented gang members statewide. However, police say the department’s heightened, multi-agency approach not only matches that increase but also outpaces it. This past summer was a busy one for law enforcement from Atlanta police...
ATLANTA, GA
Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton County police looking for lost woman with multiple health issues

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman with various health conditions. Jerri Ivey was last seen on the 300 block of Ridge Drive Sunday night. Officials described her as a 54-year-old white woman with blonde, straight hair. She is...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Three killed in separate overnight shootings

Three people were killed in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police. A man was found fatally shot near the Five Points MARTA station in Downtown around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Police arrived at 29 Peachtree St. and found a man with a gunshot wound to […] The post Three killed in separate overnight shootings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA

