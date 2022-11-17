ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 8

Severus Snape
5d ago

ikr? even the cops do it so they break the law as well. I grew up in a family of cops and investigators and they all said the same thing. its stupid and noone is above the law so much they can escape it. it's true.

JTS1
4d ago

According to the law it does NOT apply to REMOTE starting of your vehicle. "That said, those with automatic start installed in their vehicle are ostensibly exempt from the legislature. The law's language of "removing the key from the ignition" implies this is exclusive to those who must manually start their vehicles."

Truthteller08
5d ago

and the cop would be breaking the law by coming onto private property and conducting an illegal search of my property

WOMI Owensboro

Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois

As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

AAA Sends Message to Iowa Drivers Ahead of Winter Season

Nobody enjoys driving in snow. Even if you have a souped-up F-150, navigating the treacherous, snow-covered roads can be a lofty challenge. As a result, the American Automobile Association (AAA, also known as "Triple A") has issued a special warning specific for Iowa-Minnesota drivers as the winter season is roughly a month away.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car

An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers working on gun control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Thanksgiving events in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Thanksgiving is coming around the corner, and various events are on their way for Central Illinois communities. If you are running out of holiday ideas and looking for a place to celebrate, here are some events to spend Thanksgiving with your family, friends and new faces. NerdsGiving Nov. 23 at 5 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Up to $30,000 available for some homeowners and renters in Illinois

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
ILLINOIS STATE
Comments / 0

