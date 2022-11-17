ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

McQuaid High School presents ‘The Mousetrap’

By Dan Gross
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid High School is presenting “The Mousetrap” this week. The play is based on the book of the same name by Agatha Christie.

The plot is a murder mystery set inside a house where all the guests are snowed in. This play also has the record for the longest-running West End play in London. John Giess at McQuaid is playing the role of Giles Ralston.

“It’s been really exciting stepping into this role,” Giess said. “I’m one of the managers of the Monkswell Manor guest, along with my wife, molly… and it’s been exciting stepping into the shoes of Giles Ralston. He has anger issues, and a little on his nerves, and he’s a little unsure of this idea of running a guest house.”

The play runs through November 19.

