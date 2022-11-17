ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

Kazakh president wins new term against weak opposition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev easily won a new seven-year term in a snap election in which the second biggest choice by voters was to reject all six candidates, the country’s central elections commission said Monday. Tokayev received more than 81% of the votes in...
WPRI

EU fails to defuse tense situation between Serbia and Kosovo

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat held eight hours of fruitless talks Monday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo and blamed them for their failure to settle a dispute over vehicle license plate. Amid rising tensions between the Balkans neighbors, the EU’s high representative, Josep...
The Hill

AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story

The Associated Press fired a reporter over a retracted story about Russian missiles amid ongoing tension in Europe and the war in Ukraine. In an alert sent shortly after a Nov. 15 explosion in Przewodow, Poland, the AP reported a senior U.S. intelligence official said the explosion was the result of missiles that had been launched by Russia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy