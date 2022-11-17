Read full article on original website
Kazakh president wins new term against weak opposition
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev easily won a new seven-year term in a snap election in which the second biggest choice by voters was to reject all six candidates, the country’s central elections commission said Monday. Tokayev received more than 81% of the votes in...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
EU fails to defuse tense situation between Serbia and Kosovo
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat held eight hours of fruitless talks Monday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo and blamed them for their failure to settle a dispute over vehicle license plate. Amid rising tensions between the Balkans neighbors, the EU’s high representative, Josep...
AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
The Associated Press fired a reporter over a retracted story about Russian missiles amid ongoing tension in Europe and the war in Ukraine. In an alert sent shortly after a Nov. 15 explosion in Przewodow, Poland, the AP reported a senior U.S. intelligence official said the explosion was the result of missiles that had been launched by Russia.
Experts ramp up TikTok warnings after top Dem admits Trump was right: 'This is a Chinese spying app'
Former DOD counterterrorism analyst Kara Frederick joined Democratic Sen. Mark Warner in speaking out against the popular China-owned social media app.
Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers fight mental fatigue as the war drags on
Commanders say Ukrainian forces' motivation and spirit are the most important weapons in the fight to protect their nation. They are turning to official "morale officers" and psychologists to help.
