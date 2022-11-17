Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Police ID Rochester Man Killed in Weekend Shooting
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Saturday morning. 35-year-old Alexis Mercedes was gunned down at a house on Lochner Place, off Portland Avenue. Police believe the man was shot during a party. Investigators are still trying to determine what led...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Hit by Plow, Killed
A Rochester man was struck and killed by a snowplow over the weekend in Wayne County. Police say 51-year-old Daniel Wing was hit at around 7:30 Friday night while crossing Main Street in Macedon. The plow driver is cooperating with police and has not been charged.
Alert for missing child from Rochester canceled
He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a blue denim jacket, black Crocs, black pants, and has a white and red backpack with a gold astronaut and a crown on the backpack.
WHEC TV-10
Gunman wanted for shooting man in Farmington during road rage incident
FARMINGTON, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night around 8:55 p.m. on Mertensia Road in the Town of Farmington. Deputies say a man was shot during an apparent road rage incident. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and released.
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
wxxinews.org
A boy who was about 12-years-old found shot to death in Rochester
Rochester Police say a boy who was about 12-years-old was found shot to death on Monday night on the city’s southwest side, and a 16-year-old was injured. RPD says at about 7:00 p.m. they responded to the area of Atkinson and Reynolds streets after getting ShotSpotter notifications. When police...
iheart.com
Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting
Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
‘It has to stop’: Mayor Evans speaks on fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Initial investigation revealed that the two had been walking down the street when at least one suspect opened fire.
Man Dead After Being Fatally Shot By Police Officer In Town Of Niagara
A man has died after being shot by a police officer in the Town of Niagara. The officer-involved fatal shooting happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Police were called to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 pm to respond to a domestic violence incident. According to WIVB, a 40-year-old man died. The incident is under investigation. The New York State Attorney General's Office will also review and possibly investigate.
WHEC TV-10
Double shooting leaves 12-year-old boy dead and 16-year-old injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Another child has been gunned down on the streets of Rochester. Police tell us the victim is a 12-year-old boy. This was a double shooting, and a 16-year-old was also shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. Police say they were...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man sentenced for selling lethal dose of fentanyl to teenage girl
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 31-year-old Rochester man will spend more than 14 years in prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that killed a teen girl. An assistant U.S. attorney says Julio Rodriguez was part of a group that sold the drug from a house on Weaver Street between 2019 and 2020.
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
No one injured in fire on Steko Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Steko Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday. Firefighters say the house is a two-story, single-family home. When crews arrived, they reported an outside electrical fire in the back of the house. According to firefighters it appears the […]
waynetimes.com
Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons
State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.
Man killed after being hit by car in Brighton
Brighton Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck near Meridian Center Blvd. at around 6:55 p.m.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Rochester resident for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree.
Approximately 1:44pm on November 21, 2022, the State Police in Rochester attempted a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda Accord for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially refused to stop, but ultimately stopped on Avenue E. A passenger in the vehicle identified as, Jiahmere Mitchell, age 21, of Rochester was...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot, killed overnight on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide in the city. Just around 3 a.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place after reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspects after burglary on North Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A burglary took place overnight on North Goodman Street. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Rochester police officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, several suspects drove off in a car. One of the suspects drove in such a...
“Would a check-in have saved my child’s life?”: Mother of murder-suicide victim questions mental health requirements for law enforcement
In New York State, a psychological evaluation is conducted upon entering the force, but afterwards, further check-ins are not required.
