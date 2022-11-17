ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Police ID Rochester Man Killed in Weekend Shooting

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Saturday morning. 35-year-old Alexis Mercedes was gunned down at a house on Lochner Place, off Portland Avenue. Police believe the man was shot during a party. Investigators are still trying to determine what led...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Hit by Plow, Killed

A Rochester man was struck and killed by a snowplow over the weekend in Wayne County. Police say 51-year-old Daniel Wing was hit at around 7:30 Friday night while crossing Main Street in Macedon. The plow driver is cooperating with police and has not been charged.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunman wanted for shooting man in Farmington during road rage incident

FARMINGTON, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night around 8:55 p.m. on Mertensia Road in the Town of Farmington. Deputies say a man was shot during an apparent road rage incident. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and released.
FARMINGTON, NY
wxxinews.org

A boy who was about 12-years-old found shot to death in Rochester

Rochester Police say a boy who was about 12-years-old was found shot to death on Monday night on the city’s southwest side, and a 16-year-old was injured. RPD says at about 7:00 p.m. they responded to the area of Atkinson and Reynolds streets after getting ShotSpotter notifications. When police...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting

Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man Dead After Being Fatally Shot By Police Officer In Town Of Niagara

A man has died after being shot by a police officer in the Town of Niagara. The officer-involved fatal shooting happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Police were called to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 pm to respond to a domestic violence incident. According to WIVB, a 40-year-old man died. The incident is under investigation. The New York State Attorney General's Office will also review and possibly investigate.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in fire on Steko Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Steko Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday. Firefighters say the house is a two-story, single-family home. When crews arrived, they reported an outside electrical fire in the back of the house. According to firefighters it appears the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons

State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.
LYONS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot, killed overnight on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide in the city. Just around 3 a.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place after reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police searching for suspects after burglary on North Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A burglary took place overnight on North Goodman Street. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Rochester police officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, several suspects drove off in a car. One of the suspects drove in such a...
ROCHESTER, NY

