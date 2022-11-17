Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Payroll Outlook and Constraints
The Dodgers have been one of the biggest-spending teams in baseball for a long time, including 2022, when they had the second-highest payroll in MLB behind only the Mets. Their ownership is committed to spending whatever it takes to build a winner, and the front office headed by Andrew Friedman is good at spending that money wisely.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
Tri-City Herald
Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps
Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees andRed Soxhave made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will SammonandDennis Lin.
Comments / 0