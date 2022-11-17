ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Payroll Outlook and Constraints

The Dodgers have been one of the biggest-spending teams in baseball for a long time, including 2022, when they had the second-highest payroll in MLB behind only the Mets. Their ownership is committed to spending whatever it takes to build a winner, and the front office headed by Andrew Friedman is good at spending that money wisely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps

Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees andRed Soxhave made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will SammonandDennis Lin.
BOSTON, MA

