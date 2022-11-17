ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story

The Associated Press fired a reporter over a retracted story about Russian missiles amid ongoing tension in Europe and the war in Ukraine. In an alert sent shortly after a Nov. 15 explosion in Przewodow, Poland, the AP reported a senior U.S. intelligence official said the explosion was the result of missiles that had been launched by Russia.

