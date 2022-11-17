Read full article on original website
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
New Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Summer Tour Stop
One of your favorite New Country artists will bring their summer tour to the Empire States. Earlier today we announced Kane Brown was coming to Upstate New York this summer, and here we are already with another summer tour announcement. It is that time of year when we get to start circling dates on our 2023 calendars for great Country shows coming our way!
GNA Hotshots! Albany PD Battle Saratoga Sheriff’s in 5-0 Bowl
It was a cold, blustery day on the campus of CBA High School in Latham on Sunday, but that didn't stop members of the Albany Police Department and Saratoga Sheriffs from lacing up the cleats and competing hard in this charity 9-on-9 flag football game. GNA Hotshots! Albany PD Battle...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
Thanksgiving Gas Pain: NY To Pay Record Holiday Highs At The Pump
There are good and bad kinds of Thanksgiving pain. The good kind is when you finally kick back from the table after your second helping of pie (after going back for thirds of everything else at the table) and realize your own gastrointestinal strain. The bad kind came before the meal, as your filled up your car on the way in.
This Pro Wrestler Called Upstate NY a ‘Dumpster Fire’! What’s His Problem?
Within the wrestling community, there are few bigger stars right now that Maxwell Jacob Friedman. A member of All Elite Wrestling since 2019, "MJF" has become one of the most popular, and polarizing, personalities in wrestling. Described as an exceptionally arrogant, snobby, bratty, and generally completely unlikable jerk, he has become one of the most notable villains in recent memory in wrestling.
Kane Brown Announces “Drunk Or Dreaming” Tour Date In Upstate NY
What makes the holiday season extra exciting? Tour announcements for summer 2023!. Yes, we are getting right into the holiday season. This means it is time to embrace winter and all the joys of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the holidays. But don't spend too much money on Christmas shopping: you want to keep some funds set aside to buy tickets for all the great 2023 concerts that will be announced in the next few weeks.
New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting. Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club. New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man...
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
Important 2022 Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every New York Resident Needs To Know
The holiday season can be very stressful for many, especially when it comes to the gifts. What are the shipping deadlines across New York State if you're looking to ship gifts for the 2022 season?. UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service offer all sorts of services that make sure...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?
The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!
Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws
A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
Are New York Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2022? Here’s the Updated List!
Like the flip of a switch, we have gone from warm days with the temperatures in the 70's in the Capital Region to a 4 foot snowstorm forecasted Erie County! We have also gone from Halloween to Thanksgiving in the blink of an eye. Thanksgiving is now one week away...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
These 2 Quaint Upstate NY Towns Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
There is no place like Upstate New York in the winter. It is the most beautiful and even magical once the snow falls. There was a survey that landed two Upstate New York towns on the list as the prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States. Country...
