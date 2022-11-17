ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

FEMA COVID 19 reimbursement exceeds $4 billion in Mid Atlantic States

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided over $4 billion to Region 3 states and the District of Columbia for costs related to saving lives and protecting communities from COVID-19. Region 3 includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Local partners, state partners,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sheetz cuts gas prices for Thanksgiving

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Sheetz announces it will kick off the holiday season by reducing Unleaded 88 gas to $3.08 a gallon. Some West Virginia locations will offer Unleaded gas as low as $2.83 from November 21 through November 28. The price will only be available at the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

