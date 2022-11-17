The 2023 NBA season is almost a quarter of the way through, now is the time we can start to give some validity to advanced statistics. I've gone through six different advanced "Catch all" statistics which reflect the quality of play for every NBA player (Minimum 50 minutes played). I've then averaged out each Hornets player's rank across each advanced stat to give them an overall "Catch-all" ranking.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO