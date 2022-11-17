Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase (CGS) Invite Tracker
2023 College Gridiron Showcase invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the CGS starts, keep track of the players that will be attending the event, and get to know them as players. Click the player's name to view their...
Tri-City Herald
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List
It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
Tri-City Herald
‘We Couldn’t Have Done It Without Bills Mafia!’ Josh Allen on Beating Browns Live Game Log
A historic snowstorm that dumped six-plus feet of snow in western and northern New York from Friday through Saturday and crippled much of the infrastructure necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. And how did the Bills secure the 31-23 win?. “Appreciate Bills Mafia for...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Browns in Detroit: Inactives, How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
A historic snowstorm that dumped nearly two feet of snow in western and northern New York before mid-morning on Friday and crippled much of the infrastructure has necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. Instead of playing at the Bills' home at Highmark Stadium, the...
Tri-City Herald
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Tri-City Herald
Advanced Stats: Where Do Hornets Players Rank?
The 2023 NBA season is almost a quarter of the way through, now is the time we can start to give some validity to advanced statistics. I've gone through six different advanced "Catch all" statistics which reflect the quality of play for every NBA player (Minimum 50 minutes played). I've then averaged out each Hornets player's rank across each advanced stat to give them an overall "Catch-all" ranking.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Make Flurry of Moves Following Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived veteran wide receiver Mike Thomas on Monday following their win in Pittsburgh. They also released linebacker Tegray Scales from the practice squad. Isaiah Prince is getting closer to returning to action. They activated him from injured reserve. He's been on the injured list since...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham out at least for short-term
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be out for at least this week after he suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee of the Falcons 27-24 win over the Bears on Sunday. Defensive end Ta’Quon Graham will also be out after...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Tri-City Herald
Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ
Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Awaken Their Offense Through the Air in 38-10 Win Against Cardinals
Offense has been a major issue for the 49ers all season long. Unless they were going up against the Rams or a Panthers team with a head coach on the way out, the offense of the 49ers was stale all season. Today, the offense was NOT the issue. They figured...
Tri-City Herald
Davante Adams Twists Knife in Patrick Surtain II After OT TD
In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders' marque stars like Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and Davante Adams produced when it really mattered, the Denver Broncos' go-to-guys disappeared. That's been the repetitive storyline of Denver's entire season, and one which is lurching inevitably towards the organization firing yet another head coach.
Tri-City Herald
Wilson’s struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback. And Zach Wilson is taking plenty of hits...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Jaguars Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
After a 3-3 start to the season, the Baltimore Ravens have won four straight games and are tied for first in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens hit the road in Week 12, looking for their fifth straight win as they take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Deliver Giant Beatdown, Stun New York, 31-18
The Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium to play against a 7-2 football team that was playing at a high level under its new head coach, Brian Daboll. Detroit was seeking its first three-game winning streak in five years, plus its second consecutive road victory. Running back Jamaal Williams led...
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Week 12 Injury Report: It’s a Long One
View the original article to see embedded media. As expected/feared, the New York Giants have quite a lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 12 game at Dallas, and there's a lot to be concerned with if you're general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Bian Daboll. The Giants conducted...
Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-18, in Week 11 and it was their worst showing of the year. Big Blue seemed unprepared and fell right into the trap, which was compounded by a slew of new injuries. At 7-3, the Giants now face the toughest stretch...
Tri-City Herald
49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction
Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
Tri-City Herald
Titans Pulling Away in AFC South
NASHVILLE – A weekend break allowed the Tennessee Titans to do more than just get away for a few days. It allowed them to break away a little more from the rest of the AFC South. Eleven weeks into the season, the Titans are one of three first-place teams...
