2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
New West Chester Mural Highlights the Work of Friends Association
Jennifer Lopez, CEO of the Friends Association, speaks at a wall mural dedication in West ChesterPhoto byAmerican Community Journal. You can’t miss it if you are walking, driving, or biking down West Chestnut Street in West Chester.
Chesco Friends Put on Their PJs for Festive Ocean City Shopping Extravaganza
Move over Black Friday; Downtown Ocean City’s annual “Earlier Than the Bird” tradition gives shoppers good deals while in their pajamas, writes Maddy Vitale for OCNJ Daily. Friends and colleagues at a Downingtown School made the excursion to New Jersey’s beach city Nov. 19 in order to...
Chester County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
‘I’m Honored to Do the Work I Do’: CCOIC Promotes Javonna Wylie to Director of Workforce Reintegration
Javonna Wylie.Photo byImage via Javonna Wylie. The Chester County OIC, a nonprofit organization that aids adults by supplying educational and employment opportunities, has recently promoted West Chester native Javonna Wylie to the position of Director of Workforce Reintegration.
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Coatesville Christmas Parade to Bring Holiday Cheer on December 3
Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down historic Lincoln Highway on Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 AM. Brought to life back in the 1950s, the parade has been a tradition ever since. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats.
Return of Whitford Charitable Classic Aids 11 Chester County Nonprofits
Coach Dick Vermeril with board members and grantees of the 2022 Whiteford Charitable Classic. The Whitford Charitable Classic, in partnership with the Chester County Community Foundation, has delivered proceeds totaling over $120,000 to 11 local nonprofit charities in Chester County. Each grantee will receive at least $10,000 for their organization.
Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year
More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders spanning every major industry in Chester County attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
Litter Lifters of West Vincent Keep Chester County Streets Clean
What started as a small group of dedicated individuals trying to keep the streets of Chester County clean, turned in a movement with volunteers dedicated to the cause of keeping Pennsylvania beautiful, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC.
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls. Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon has announced that the university will receive a $2 million...
West Chester Bridal Boutique Offers Unique Spin on Wedding Dress Shopping
Ever After Bridal.Image via Ever After Bridal. A West Chester bridal boutique is new to the Philly-area fashion scene. The 700 square foot boutique once belonging to Oz Bridal has transformed into Ever After Bridal which premiered in September, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine.
Boyds in Wayne is Iconic Clothier’s First Permanent Store Outside of Philadelphia in Over Eight Decades
For the first time in its 84-year history, iconic clothier Boyds opened a permanent store outside of Philadelphia in September in Wayne, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The high-end retailer tested out the suburban waters with a pop-up in late 2020. At that time, its Center City store...
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
Image via the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County.
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Malvern Bank Seminar to Share How to Make the Most of Charitable Giving
Malvern Bank will host a free seminar “Gainful Giving: A Charitable Giving Seminar” – on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Historic Yellow Springs at 1701 Art School Rd in Chester Springs. The seminar’s featured speaker is Laura Fredricks, an international consultant, speaker, and best-selling author. Fredricks has been...
Friends Association Grocery Gift Card Collection Helps Ensure a Happy Thanksgiving Meal
The Friends Association in Chester County is collecting grocery store gift cards as part of its annual Thanksgiving Gift Card Drive to help offset the cost of Thanksgiving dinners for families. Support is needed now more than ever because of rising food prices. Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday...
The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation
Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Spreads Kindness with Thanksgiving Baskets and Holiday Angels
YMCA of Greater Brandywine members, staff and volunteers come together each year to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Chester County families in need. Many associate November as a time of plenty – cups full of pumpkin spice, plates full of food and hearts full of gratitude. Yet for nearly 25,000 residents of Chester County, food insecurity will be top of mind this month.
