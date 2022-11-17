ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Christmas Parade to Bring Holiday Cheer on December 3

Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down historic Lincoln Highway on Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 AM. Brought to life back in the 1950s, the parade has been a tradition ever since. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year

More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders spanning every major industry in Chester County attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation

Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Spreads Kindness with Thanksgiving Baskets and Holiday Angels

YMCA of Greater Brandywine members, staff and volunteers come together each year to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Chester County families in need. Many associate November as a time of plenty – cups full of pumpkin spice, plates full of food and hearts full of gratitude. Yet for nearly 25,000 residents of Chester County, food insecurity will be top of mind this month.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
