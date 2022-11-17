MEXICO CITY -- The 49ers just dismissed the Arizona Cardinals with a 38-10 beat down. Here are the 49ers' grades. This was one of the best games of his career. He threw four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, but what's most impressive was how he threw the ball. He still isn't a good downfield passer, but his throws seem to have more zip on them than they've had in years -- perhaps his offseason shoulder surgery helped his arm strength. And he's using his legs to create big plays. Tonight, he ad-libbed and threw a touchdown pass to George Kittle, who was wide open because the defender covering him didn't think Garoppolo was poised enough to scramble, pull the ball down and throw. The defender was wrong. Garoppolo is playing the best football of his life. Teams are defending him the same way they did last season, and he's making them pay. He's also protecting the football consistently for the first time in his tenure with the 49ers. Maybe that's because he's a free agent this offseason and he's playing his best to get another contract. If that's the case, good for the 49ers, but they should never give him another multi-year contract. Garoppolo clearly is at his best when he has something at stake.

