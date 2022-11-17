Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Daily
Michigan embracing epic stakes ahead of Ohio State showdown
Just seconds into Monday’s press conference, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — his voice still strained from Saturday’s narrow victory over Illinois — acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead for his team. “We know Ohio State’s our toughest competition,” Harbaugh said. “This will be our toughest test...
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to be tougher than Ohio State again
Last season, the Michigan football team didn’t just beat Ohio State — it dominated. And that’s because the Wolverines won the battle in the trenches. Michigan was more physical than the Buckeyes at the line of scrimmage; it was tougher, stronger. That’s why the Wolverines’ nine year losing streak to Ohio State was finally snapped. That’s why it happened in an emphatic fashion.
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows grit, handles Columbia
Down 2-0 deep into his match in Sunday’s dual, Michigan redshirt sophomore Joseph Walker faced an inflection point after riding out his opponent in the second period. Starting on bottom in the third period, Walker muscled out an escape point, scored a 2-point takedown and grinded out a 5-2 decision.
Michigan Daily
Michigan survives Ohio in overtime, 70-66
On paper, it looked easy. This game, this opening stretch of games, this early season slate for the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team. But basketball isn’t played on paper, it’s played on the hardwood — and if that wasn’t already obvious, Ohio reminded the Wolverines of it.
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: Michigan has the chance to reassert its place in the rivalry. It just needs to win
There’s something that the Wolverines won’t tell you. There’s a yearning that’s tucked away in the inner recesses of the program. Deep down, Michigan wants to be like Ohio State. Of course, the Wolverines will never say it, but it’s been like this for years now....
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s versatility overwhelms Maryland in comeback win
COLLEGE PARK — In order to beat the number one blocking team in the country, the Michigan volleyball team needed to play a complete game. And the Wolverines delivered on Saturday night, steadily suffocating Maryland with strong performances on both sides of the ball. After dropping a close first...
Michigan Daily
After slow start, Michigan’s relentless pressure overpowers Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team began its first road test against Fairfield in unfamiliar waters. Without any experience in a hostile environment and minimal experience playing from behind, the Wolverines were gasping for air as the teams traded leads and baskets for much of the first half.
Michigan Daily
Women’s cross country misses the mark in national championship
The No. 19 Michigan women’s cross country team concluded their season at the NCAA championship this past Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Wolverines were hopeful coming into the race after they had finished near the top of both the Big Ten and the Great Lakes region, only falling to rivals Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, Michigan just wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: The Game is coming, but first, enjoy the pageantry
This week feels a lot like a birthday. Or maybe it’s Disney World, or the last day of school, or a snow day. It just feels like you’re a kid again, and everything you’ve been waiting for is here — and it’s the best possible version of it.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines fall short in men’s cross country national championship
The No. 25 Michigan men’s cross country team showed up this past Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., eager to make its mark on the national championship race. But the Wolverines could not meet their goals, ending their season with a whimper instead of a bang. Michigan placed 29th out...
Michigan Daily
Thrust into unfamiliar territory, Emily Kiser shows out against Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — After averaging 21.7 points in the Michigan women’s basketball team’s first three games and establishing herself as a major scoring threat, graduate forward Emily Kiser was the focus of Fairfield’s defense on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the Wolverines’ first road contest, the Stags consistently double and triple-teamed Kiser in the paint in an effort to slow her scoring.
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Michigan Daily
Michigan survives Illinois, 19-17, setting up a showdown with Ohio State
All season long, the Nov. 26 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State has been anticipated as one of the biggest in The Game’s recent history. And there was only one matchup left before the journey to Columbus. That one game, though, almost cost the Wolverines their undefeated status as...
Yardbarker
Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game
In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
Michigan Daily
Jared Greenspan: There’s no reason to believe in Michigan’s passing game
Asked to evaluate Michigan’s passing game following an uneasy 19-17 victory over Illinois, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pounded his chest in appreciation. “I was super happy with the passing game because we needed it to win,” Harbaugh said, smiling. “The clutch plays, those are clutch plays that needed to be made, and they were made. Man. Good job passing game.”
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Player Has Message For Ohio State Before "The Game"
Illinois gave No. 3 Michigan all it could handle in Saturday's game. But now that it's over with, Wolverines wideout Ronnie Bell says the team is right where it wants to be ahead of "The Game" next week. Asked about the impact of Week 12's win in the postgame presser,...
Michigan Daily
After Corum injury, run game stagnates in win over Illinois
Whether it’s wearing the phrase on shirts ahead of the College Football Playoff, spoken by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh or simply left unsaid, the Wolverines’ core philosophy has stood since, at least, last season. The No. 3 Michigan football team’s offense — its whole team — relies on the run game to work.
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
Michigan Daily
Photo Essay: Calling all friends and ‘farmily’
An afternoon at the Campus Farm. If you asked 8-year-old Grace to go outside after even a drop of rain, I likely would have run screaming for fear of potential mud. Don’t get me wrong — I’ve always had a passion for the environment and wildlife, with my elementary school dream careers ranging from zoologist to biologist to geologist (I had a thing for the suffix “ologist”). I loved the outdoors, but I loved to love them from inside, through a window. My Dad helped get me outdoors to make an impact through volunteering. Every Saturday we would drive 45 minutes from our southeastern Michigan suburb to Detroit to volunteer at the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative, or MUFI. It was there that I would face my fears of dirt and bugs.
