Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home. "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO