ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Traffic stop near Eagle yields 30 pounds of meth and cocaine

On Thursday, Nov. 17, just before 2 p.m. the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team (GRANITE) contacted a vehicle for traffic violations on I-70 near the town of Eagle. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, indicators of further criminal activity were observed and a K-9 was deployed around the vehicle. His handler quickly observed an alert to the passenger side of the vehicle. Methamphetamine and cocaine were discovered inside two hidden compartments, underneath the front vehicle seats. Contents of the hidden compartments included 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of cocaine as part of the investigation.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

One man killed in overnight Denver shooting

A man shot and killed Sunday evening, according to Denver Police. They are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police responded to the 100 block of Osceola street just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim, who was transported to the hospital with injuries. In a 10 a.m. update...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

9th suspect in custody following light rail assault in Lakewood

Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home.   "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods

The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Brighton police looking for two felony shoplifting suspects

Brighton police are on the lookout for two women who are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident. Spokesman Kylynn Delohery said the theft happened at Ulta Beauty, 2287 Prairie Center Parkway, around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, though police didn't take a report until Oct. 30. Delohery said the two women...
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
FREDERICK, CO
FOX21News.com

Drug bust in Canon City

Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne Holiday shopping. Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne Holiday shopping. Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne Holiday Shopping …. Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne Holiday Shopping 2. Healthy skin during ski season. Dr. Renata Prado, Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon with Vanguard Skin Specialists,...
CANON CITY, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy