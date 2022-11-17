Read full article on original website
Man dead after attempting to elude Larimer County sheriff's deputies
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday after a vehicle chase that ended just south of the Budweiser Events Center off I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Armed man shot, killed by deputies during traffic stop
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
Traffic stop near Eagle yields 30 pounds of meth and cocaine
On Thursday, Nov. 17, just before 2 p.m. the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team (GRANITE) contacted a vehicle for traffic violations on I-70 near the town of Eagle. Contact was made with the driver and passenger, indicators of further criminal activity were observed and a K-9 was deployed around the vehicle. His handler quickly observed an alert to the passenger side of the vehicle. Methamphetamine and cocaine were discovered inside two hidden compartments, underneath the front vehicle seats. Contents of the hidden compartments included 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of cocaine as part of the investigation.
One man killed in overnight Denver shooting
A man shot and killed Sunday evening, according to Denver Police. They are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police responded to the 100 block of Osceola street just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim, who was transported to the hospital with injuries. In a 10 a.m. update...
After pleading guilty to animal abuse, Colorado man sentenced to prison
A Boulder County man accused of abusing his girlfriend's cats and dog was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals.
9th suspect in custody following light rail assault in Lakewood
Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home. "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...
Thieves caught on camera ransacking car in Cherry Creek
Video captured by a Cherry Creek resident shows thieves getting into the car and then callously taking what they please.
Westword
Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods
The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Commerce City crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.
highlandsranchherald.net
Brighton police looking for two felony shoplifting suspects
Brighton police are on the lookout for two women who are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident. Spokesman Kylynn Delohery said the theft happened at Ulta Beauty, 2287 Prairie Center Parkway, around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, though police didn't take a report until Oct. 30. Delohery said the two women...
Dad pleads guilty in daughter's accidental shooting death
FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was charged in connection with the death of his three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was immediately sentenced. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summonses to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts of unlawful...
Commerce City investigators ID suspect vehicle used in deadly July robbery
Commerce City detectives have identified the make and model of a suspect vehicle used in a deadly robbery in July, the Commerce City Police Department announced Tuesday.
FOX21News.com
Drug bust in Canon City
Denver judge upholds search warrants used in Green Valley Ranch arson investigation
A Denver District Court judge has upheld a group of search warrants used by police that led them to three teenagers now facing charges connected to the deaths of five family members in a 2020 house fire. The victims of the intentionally set fire in Green Valley Ranch were Djibril...
Larimer County woman is first to face a state charge for providing a fentanyl pill that killed someone
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Kara Gorman, 24, was found dead Sept.1 in her Fort Collins apartment of a fentanyl overdose, and the woman accused of giving her a pill is the only person so far in Colorado to face a new state charge aimed at drug dealers – distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
21-year-old driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing a man, police say
DENVER — A man was hit and killed by a driver early Monday in west Denver, and police said they believe the 21-year-old suspect intentionally hit the victim. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, police said.
Juveniles accused in apartment fire move through courts, funeral for mom and daughter Tuesday
The 12- and 14-year-old boys accused of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and a daughter were back in Jefferson County court Monday. A three and a half-day jury trial for the two was tentatively set for next April. The 12-year-old appeared from Montview Youth Services Center via...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
