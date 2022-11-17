ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumfries, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Orange man charged with manslaughter after crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County that left a 31-year-old Rapidan woman dead. The crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) and Route 663 (True Blue Rd). A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was traveling...
RAPIDAN, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Driver nearly careens into cruiser in Vienna

A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Mother, daughter cited for boozy underage party

Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E. The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived. The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and purchased alcohol for the group.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker's death

Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

2 shot inside home in Dumfries

Authorities say two people were shot inside a home in Dumfries overnight. The shooting was reported at a house on Isle Royale Terrace.
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA9

26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing

LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
LORTON, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large

Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce. Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Mother and Young Daughter Shot Dead AT APM Hotel In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Hagerstown Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested after a 40-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found shot dead Wednesday in a hotel room on the Dual Highway. Police responded to the APM Hotel and Suites in Hagerstown around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday....
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Police Investigating Double Murder In Hagerstown

Homicide was targeted and deliberate, police say. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Two people were found dead inside a Hagerstown hotel room on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Police were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. Criminal investigators and the Westrern Maryland Regional Crime Lab were sent to...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy