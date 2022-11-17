Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
Police searching for possibly armed suspect in Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.
Inside Nova
Orange man charged with manslaughter after crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County that left a 31-year-old Rapidan woman dead. The crash occurred at 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) and Route 663 (True Blue Rd). A 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was traveling...
Inside Nova
Police: Driver nearly careens into cruiser in Vienna
A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Suspected impaired driver charged in connection to deadly crash in Glen Burnie
Maryland State Police have arrested a woman in Anne Arundel County Saturday following a five-car crash that killed one person.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Inside Nova
Police: Mother, daughter cited for boozy underage party
Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E. The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived. The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and purchased alcohol for the group.
Two people killed in shooting in Prince William, suspect arrested at Dulles Airport
Two people and a dog are dead after a shooting in the Dumfries area of Prince William County, after which the suspect was found and arrested at Washington-Dulles International Airport, police say.
Inside Nova
Vienna police aiding in investigation of worker's death
Vienna police officers responded Nov. 14 at 2:15 p.m. to assist rescue personnel with a construction employee who was injured in an accident while working on a new home in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W. Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital, where officials pronounced him...
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
fox5dc.com
2 shot inside home in Dumfries
Authorities say two people were shot inside a home in Dumfries overnight. The shooting was reported at a house on Isle Royale Terrace.
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing
LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
fox5dc.com
Some Fairfax County residents shelter in place as police search for suspect in stabbing
LORTON, Va. - Authorities are continuing to ask residents living on Hagel Circle near the Lorton Library in Fairfax County to shelter in place as they search for a man they say was involved in a stabbing. Police say a woman was stabbed inside a home. Officers say they have...
NBC Washington
Suspect in 2011 Disappearance of Pregnant Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder
The boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother who disappeared almost 12 years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney. Bethany Anne Decker has been missing since January 2011. She was 21 years old at the time she disappeared. The last person known to have...
Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large
Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce. Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.
wfmd.com
Mother and Young Daughter Shot Dead AT APM Hotel In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Hagerstown Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested after a 40-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found shot dead Wednesday in a hotel room on the Dual Highway. Police responded to the APM Hotel and Suites in Hagerstown around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday....
wfmd.com
Police Investigating Double Murder In Hagerstown
Homicide was targeted and deliberate, police say. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- Two people were found dead inside a Hagerstown hotel room on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Police were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. Criminal investigators and the Westrern Maryland Regional Crime Lab were sent to...
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Stolen Loaded Gun While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On November 14 at 1:18 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Post Office Road and October Place. During the investigation, the occupants were asked to exit the car, at which time a passenger fled. He was apprehended and officers recovered a...
