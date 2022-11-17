Read full article on original website
What’s up with Anze Kopitar?
The problem was solved. The missing winger to play alongside LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar had been found. With Kevin Fiala in the fold, Kopitar was expected to return to his prime form. Yet, we haven’t seen that take place. The Kings have played 21 games this season. Kopitar,...
Tuesday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Your essential guide to the top fantasy hockey player picks and NHL matchups for Tuesday, November 22.
Lucky 7 for Blues, as win streak climbs following 3-1 win over Ducks
A franchise record eight-game regulation losing streak plummeted the Blues to the bottom of the NHL with just six points. There was no place to go but up. Well, here we are, 13 days later after that ill-felt loss in Philadelphia, and the Blues have completely flipped this script, winning their seventh in a row after downing the Anaheim Ducks for the second time in three days, 3-1 on Monday at Enterprise Center.
