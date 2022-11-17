A franchise record eight-game regulation losing streak plummeted the Blues to the bottom of the NHL with just six points. There was no place to go but up. Well, here we are, 13 days later after that ill-felt loss in Philadelphia, and the Blues have completely flipped this script, winning their seventh in a row after downing the Anaheim Ducks for the second time in three days, 3-1 on Monday at Enterprise Center.

