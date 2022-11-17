Read full article on original website
opb.org
New limits on Oregon State Hospital to be tested in court
Disability advocates, the Oregon Health Authority, county governments, public defenders, district attorneys, state court judges and several large hospital systems are set to meet in federal court Monday to discuss and debate the problems plaguing the Oregon State Hospital. Capacity issues have strained the state’s psychiatric facility for years.
KATU.com
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
Family Medical Group in Molalla sees changes
Patients in the mid-Willamette Valley will have streamlined access to services and informationPatients across the mid-Willamette Valley will now have access to a wider range of local healthcare services thanks to a merger between Family Medical Group and Legacy Health. Dr. Shandra Greig, site medical director for the new Legacy Medical Group clinics in Molalla and Silverton said she sees the partnership as a way to "deepen our relationship with the community and to give our patients and their families additional levels of health care options." "There is no denying that the last several years have taken a...
Oregon leaders share condolences after LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs
OREGON, USA — Oregon Governor Kate Brown was among multiple state leaders who took to social media to offer condolences and condemn Saturday's deadly shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of opening fire at Club Q, killing five people and...
KTVZ
State to pause accepting new applications for Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Housing and Community Services has announced it will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officials said the pause will allow OHCS to process current applications in its pipeline, allow for minor system...
klcc.org
Oregon governor tests positive for COVID-19, state warns about holiday season respiratory illnesses
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Saturday that she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she wrote on Twitter.
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Lawsuit argues that Measure 114's gun permit program violates Oregon Constitution
PORTLAND, Ore. — As foreshadowed by several Oregon sheriffs after voters narrowly approved gun control initiative Measure 114, the new law is now subject to a lawsuit seeking to put regulations to a halt before they go into place. On Friday, "no compromise" gun rights group the Oregon Firearms...
‘It’s really tragic’: Millions of Oregonians in need of food assistance during holidays
The Oregon Food Bank says 1.5 million people are seeking food assistance in Oregon this year, which is double the number who relied on food banks before the pandemic.
KGW
Portland mourns after mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Fones said news of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the only LGBTQ club in that city, triggered a wave of emotions. "Shocked and hurt, saddened and angry and scared," Fones said, "because it hit so close to home." Fones is the owner...
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
multco.us
Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
kptv.com
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
Alaska, Horizon Airlines donates plane to Portland Community College
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Community College received a new airplane for its students in the Aviation Science programs on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Hillsboro Airport. It was donated by Horizon and Alaska Airlines and flew in from PDX. The donation comes amid a huge worker shortage in the...
What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?
Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
kptv.com
Lawsuit filed to stop Oregon’s Measure 114: Read the whole thing
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With three weeks until Measure 114 officially becomes law in Oregon, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court in the first attempt to prevent strict new voter-approved gun laws from taking effect. Measure 114 expands background checks, requires gun owners to take a training course...
There are amoxicillin shortages in Oregon. Here’s what you need to know
Amoxicillin, a common drug used to treat ear infections and strep throat in children, is in short supply amid increased demand as health officials warn about an increasing surge of respiratory illnesses this winter.
Sauvie Island Bridge will be renamed
The Sauvie Island Bridge will get a new name to honor Native American communities whose traditional home includes the island. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday evening that starts the process of renaming the bridge. Lukas Angus, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a...
Can Oregon’s Measure 114, new gun limits, be stopped by court challenges?
With Oregon’s new gun law poised to go into effect next month, one court challenge has already been filed, arguing the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is unconstitutional. The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and...
