Winds Return for Parts of Southern California

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Hollywood Hills Chihuahua killed by LA's famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fierce winds blast through Southern California

Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo. 
FONTANA, CA
SFGate

2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
ELK GROVE, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
beachconnection.net

Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

