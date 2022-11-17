Read full article on original website
Winds Return for Parts of Southern California
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
SFGate
Hollywood Hills Chihuahua killed by LA's famous cougar, P-22
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
Fierce winds blast through Southern California
Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
SFGate
State’S Last Nuclear Power Plant Recieves Hefty Federal Grant To Stay Open
California's last nuclear power plant is set to stay open after receiving $1.1 billion in federal funds on Monday. U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located in San Luis Obispo County, would be the first recipient of its $6 billion initiative to keep U.S. nuclear power plants running.
SFGate
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
SFGate
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds
Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
Fox40
These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices
(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
