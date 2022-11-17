Most Americans agree, Thanksgiving is a day for feasting, not working (via Business News Daily). According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 97% of the U.S. workforce has Turkey Day off — the same percentage as Christmas Day, meaning that the two holidays share the No. 1 spot for Most Likely Day Off. But workers and employers in the food industry are often caught between a rock and a hard place on Thanksgiving: on the one hand, workers want to be at home, eating. On the other hand, people are looking for food to bring home, and a place to buy it. That's true for supermarkets, which often feel compelled to stay open for at least part of the day (per Good Housekeeping), and also for some restaurants who serve customers who won't be cooking their own meal.

