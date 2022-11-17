Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Allegedly Boycotted Its Starbucks Mobile Orders Because It's A 'Union Town'
Since the 1800s, workers' unions have fought for the rights of employees, from negotiating fair working hours to fair payment for services. Historically, however, big corporations have fought against unionization, Starbucks included. Per Forbes, Starbucks started its attempt to unionize stores in Buffalo, NY, last year. Despite workers being referred to as 'partners,' there have been claims of widespread mistreatment, unfair wages, and lack of training.
Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Most Americans agree, Thanksgiving is a day for feasting, not working (via Business News Daily). According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 97% of the U.S. workforce has Turkey Day off — the same percentage as Christmas Day, meaning that the two holidays share the No. 1 spot for Most Likely Day Off. But workers and employers in the food industry are often caught between a rock and a hard place on Thanksgiving: on the one hand, workers want to be at home, eating. On the other hand, people are looking for food to bring home, and a place to buy it. That's true for supermarkets, which often feel compelled to stay open for at least part of the day (per Good Housekeeping), and also for some restaurants who serve customers who won't be cooking their own meal.
When Does Costco Stop Serving Food?
Costco has grown a cult-like membership customer base for a reason. Aside from offering thousands of specialty food and household products in bulk, Costco has poised itself as a prime grocery store for never letting customers down, especially after beating Amazon in overall customer satisfaction when it comes to online shopping (via Forbes).
A Publix Chicken Machine Disaster Had Reddit Wincing
There's something special about a grocery store rotisserie chicken, the way they slowly spin as they cook under golden lights, hypnotizing us with their tantalizing scent. Needless to say, a rotisserie chicken is an extremely popular option for a quick and easy dinner, whether it's from Publix, Walmart, or Costco. Per CNN, Costco alone sells more than 100 million rotisserie chickens each year. That's a lot of chicken.
