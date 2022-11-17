ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State leads SWAC in graduation rate, ties with Ole Miss, Mississippi State

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

Jackson State announced its athletics department leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the latest NCAA's Graduation Success rate report for 2021-22.

The Tigers had a graduation success rate of 90%, the highest in the SWAC and tied with Ole Miss and Mississippi State athletics in for the highest in the state.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, and to Vice President/ Athletic Director Ashley Robinson and the entire team of coaches and staff who helped make this achievement possible,” Jackson State President Thomas K. Hudson said. “Student success is our top priority and we’re just as excited to see our students winning in the classroom as we are when they achieve success in their respective sports. Job well done!”

Jackson State women's bowling, tennis and volleyball along with men's tennis had a 100% graduation success rate. Tigers baseball, softball, football, women's soccer and men's cross country and track had graduation success rates of 90% or higher.

“Our student-athletes continue to excel in all aspects of the collegiate experience,” said Jackson State University Vice President and Director Of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our student-athletes, staff, and coaches remained steadfast and focused on the academic mission to win first in the classroom. I am extremely proud of everyone who contributed to this accomplishment. I could not be more excited for not only what our student-athletes achieved in the classroom, but most importantly how it impacts their individual career success moving forward.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State leads SWAC in graduation rate, ties with Ole Miss, Mississippi State

