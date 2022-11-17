ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Comeback

Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm

A monster snowstorm has hit the Buffalo area. But that didn’t stop Bills Mafia from helping out. Bills fans have always been a spirited bunch. They famously have been a very tight-knit community. The fans have shown grace to players like Scott Norwood and showed themselves to be crazy in the past, too. Whatever you Read more... The post Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

The Bills have made it to the team facility

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bengals’ chances of beating Steelers just skyrocketed after latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it official. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is making his return ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the week, Bengals HC Zac Taylor shared he was optimistic about Reader’s status after the bye week. On Saturday, he was activated to the 53-man roster as reported by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.
CINCINNATI, OH
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle

FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

How ‘Technical Issues’ Affected Patriots In Win Over Jets

Problems with the CBS game broadcast delayed kickoff of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game by 10 minutes — and lingered even after the game began. Head coach Bill Belichick said the teams did not have full replay capabilities for much of New England’s 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium.
NEW YORK STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots place Jake Bailey on IR, sign Michael Palardy to 53-man roster

Jake Bailey’s back injury which had him officially doubtful for Sunday’s game on Friday’s injury report has actually knocked him out of the next four. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the New England Patriots have placed Bailey on injured reserve and have signed Michael Palardy from the practice squad to the active roster. Bailey followed Christian Barmore to IR after the defensive lineman was placed there on Friday.
TENNESSEE STATE
MassLive.com

Jimmy Johnson: Bill Belichick ‘came that close’ to becoming Dolphins DC in late 90s

If Bill Belichick didn’t have such a deep-rooted loyalty to Bill Parcells, the AFC East could look entirely different right now. In Jimmy Johson’s new book, “Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls and Footballs — A Memoir,” he says the then-Jets coach almost left New York in the late 90s to join him on the Dolphins. Johnson was trying to assemble a good staff and respected Belichick.
NEW YORK STATE
