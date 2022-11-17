Watch Idina Menzel & James Marsden’s Adorable, Spontaneous ‘Aladdin’ Duet

Idina Menzel and James Marsden sang together on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night (Nov. 16), and you could definitely say it was shining, shimmering, splendid. Two days ahead of the premiere of their new film Disenchanted — sequel to 2007’s beloved Enchanted — the pair put their interview with James Corden on pause to perform a spontaneous duet of “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin.

The impromptu musical moment started after Marsden shared how he and costar Amy Adams are both “super fans” of Menzel and recalled how they would frequently plead with the Frozen actress to sing with them on set. “He’s just a real pain in the ass, though,” Menzel joked. “Amy Adams too, they were always singing and dancing even when they’d said cut. You just behaved horribly!”

“In the makeup trailer, we’d go to Idina and say, ‘Hey, will you sing a song with me?'” Marsden added.

Then, recreating what those between-takes makeup trailer sing-alongs looked like, he dove right into Aladdin’s opening lines of “A Whole New World” — staring hopefully at Menzel the entire time so that she would indulge him in singing Princess Jasmine’s part in the song.

“A whole new world,” she obliged once it came to her turn, prompting loud cheers from the audience.

And, ever the professional, the Wicked Broadway star added a harmony over the final lines of the song. “Let me share this whole new world with you,” the two sang, staring into each other’s eyes.

Prior to his adorable duet with Menzel, the 27 Dresses actor had also shown off his musical impression of John Legend. “All of me, loves all of you,” Marsden sang, nailing Legend’s rich vibrato in his Hot 100 No. 1 “All Of Me.” “All your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections.”

Watch Idina Menzel and James Marsden sing on The Late Late Show below.