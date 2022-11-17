ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Watch Idina Menzel & James Marsden’s Adorable, Spontaneous ‘Aladdin’ Duet

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Idina Menzel and James Marsden sang together on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night (Nov. 16), and you could definitely say it was shining, shimmering, splendid. Two days ahead of the premiere of their new film Disenchanted — sequel to 2007’s beloved Enchanted — the pair put their interview with James Corden on pause to perform a spontaneous duet of “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin.

The impromptu musical moment started after Marsden shared how he and costar Amy Adams are both “super fans” of Menzel and recalled how they would frequently plead with the Frozen actress to sing with them on set. “He’s just a real pain in the ass, though,” Menzel joked. “Amy Adams too, they were always singing and dancing even when they’d said cut. You just behaved horribly!”

“In the makeup trailer, we’d go to Idina and say, ‘Hey, will you sing a song with me?'” Marsden added.

Then, recreating what those between-takes makeup trailer sing-alongs looked like, he dove right into Aladdin’s opening lines of “A Whole New World” — staring hopefully at Menzel the entire time so that she would indulge him in singing Princess Jasmine’s part in the song.

“A whole new world,” she obliged once it came to her turn, prompting loud cheers from the audience.

And, ever the professional, the Wicked Broadway star added a harmony over the final lines of the song. “Let me share this whole new world with you,” the two sang, staring into each other’s eyes.

Prior to his adorable duet with Menzel, the 27 Dresses actor had also shown off his musical impression of John Legend. “All of me, loves all of you,” Marsden sang, nailing Legend’s rich vibrato in his Hot 100 No. 1 “All Of Me.” “All your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections.”

Watch Idina Menzel and James Marsden sing on The Late Late Show below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth Create a Star-Studded ‘We Are The World’ Tribute for Lionel Richie at 2022 AMAs

Just after Lionel Richie took home the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20), Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth took to the Microsoft Theater stage to pay a lengthy tribute to the superstar. Appearing on the stage at a set of dueling pianos, the pair engaged in what Puth referred to onstage as a “musical tennis match of Lionel Richie copyrights” — essentially, ping-ponging off each other, performing hits from Richie’s vast catalog. Wonder started off by throwing it all the way back to Commodores with his rendition of “Three Times A Lady” — though even...
Billboard

Taylor Swift, BTS & More Record-Setters at 2022 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift won a night-topping six awards at the 2022 American Music Awards, which brings her career total to an even 40. This extends her already considerable lead as the most-awarded artist in the show’s 50-year history. Swift is followed on the AMA leaderboard by three superstar artists who have died: Michael Jackson (26 wins), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19). The 2022 AMAs, hosted by Wayne Brady, were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 20). Related Here Are All the 2022 AMAs Winners 11/20/2022 Swift extended her leads as the artist with the most wins for artist of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Nandi Bushell Enlists Younger Brother for Thrashing ‘Killing In the Name’ Rage Cover: Watch

Nandi Bushell is ready to rage — this time, with the help of her little brother on the drumkit. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the multi-instrumentalist sensation took to Twitter and Instagram to post an instrumental cover of Rage Against the Machine‘s popular protest song, 1992’s “Killing In the Name.” “A family that Rages together, stays together! I love jamming with my brother Thomas,” Bushell shared on the social media platforms. “I am teaching him about all the greatest #rock and #metal #bands. @RATM is one of the bands at the top of my list! #ratm. Hey @tommorello and @bradwilk you guys are awesome! Thomas is...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Tells Kim Petras She’s ‘Done a Lot of Butt-Popping’ to One of Her Songs

Kim Petras has Taylor Swift’s seal of approval. At Sunday’s (Nov. 20) AMAs, Swift had the chance to catch up with the pop singer backstage and express her love for Petras and one of her songs. Catching up near the bar at the event, Swift leaned into hug Petras, and exclaimed, “I love your song so much. I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that” in a brief video that has circulated on social media. The “Anti-Hero” singer sadly did not name the track that she hasn’t been able to stop playing, but there is one song that Petras is on that...
Billboard

Elton John & Britney Spears Unveil Acoustic Version of ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John and Britney Spears are continuing to celebrate the success of their collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” by unveiling an acoustic version of the track on Friday (Nov. 18). Along with the release, the superstar pop duo unveiled a music video for the acoustic cut, in which Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen is seen ice skating to a stunning, emotion-filled routine that he choreographed. Chen has been a longtime fan of John, as he has often incorporated the legend’s songs into his skate routines and even attended one of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour performances in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Elton John’s music...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Rules Hot 100 for Fourth Week, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” notches a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, encompassing its entire run on the ranking so far. Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s viral collab-turned-multi-metric hit “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps to No. 7 on the Hot 100, becoming Guetta’s seventh top 10 and Rexha’s fourth. Plus, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” at No. 3 on the Hot 100, takes over as the most-heard song on U.S. airwaves, as it tops the Radio Songs chart. Related Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Third Week 11/21/2022 The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming...
Billboard

Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics to the AMAs With ‘Crazy Angels’ Performance

Floating above the Microsoft Theater’s audience on a suspended spherical cage, Carrie Underwood was ever the contortionist, bending and gliding through the opening verse of her Denim & Rhinestones song “Crazy Angels” for the 2022 AMAs on Sunday (Nov. 20). The country music star rocked a long-sleeve pink, blue, black and white leotard and sparkling makeup, channeling ’80s era fashion, with neon pink angel wings flashing in the background, giving life to the song’s lyric, “Tilted halo with a neon shine.” Underwood’s background singers and band wore all black, giving the glowing chart-topping artist all the spotlight. Underwood is nominated...
Billboard

Kique Impresses With Cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition’ on ‘The Voice’

One does not simply walk into The Voice and perform Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition”. Kique did. The teenage Miami native shone during the Live Top 13 Performances, with a rendition of Wonder’s funk classic. During NBC’s singing competition, Kique has been described as a “unique” talent, and he showed again on Monday night (Nov. 21) why he’s been showered with praise. Kique (real name Robert “Kique” Gomez) has a knack for taking a popular song, and putting his own twist on it. Earlier, the 19-year-old Team Gwen artist got through a three-way Knockout Round with a performance of another funky classic, OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” Kique was...
Billboard

Anitta Brings Out Missy Elliott for Joyous ‘Lobby’ Teamup at the 2022 AMAs

Anitta took the stage at the American Music Awards for the first time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 20) — with a very special guest in tow. Related Here Are All the 2022 AMAs Winners (Updating) 11/20/2022 The Brazilian pop star began her performance with a sultry bit of her Global Excl. US chart-topping smash “Envolver,” grinding with one of her backup dancers while another one cavorted solo in a gigantic cocktail glass. Then, the song transitioned to her 2022 single “Lobby,” with the set also turning over to a hotel backdrop — with a bar and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Muni Long Opens Up About the ‘Hrs & Hrs’ of Hard Work That Led to a Trio of 2023 Grammy Nods

After years of being behind the scenes as the music industry’s secret weapon for other artists, Muni Long (born Priscilla Renea Hamilton) is ready for her moment to shine. The songwriter, who has written hits for Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez and many more, finally made noise as the face of her own music with the smash hit “Hrs and Hrs.” The buzzy R&B track landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart back in February and hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 20, and as of Tuesday, it’s nominated for best R&B performance and best R&B song...
Billboard

Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Throw the Crowd Some ‘Bones’ With ‘Enemy’ Performance at the 2022 AMAs

Make no “Bones” about it — Imagine Dragons and J.I.D tore up the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20) with their performance of their new single “Enemy.” Starting out with a solo showcase, Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds appeared onstage to perform their latest song “Bones.” Accompanied by a handful of backup dancers and a black shirt that he refused to keep buttoned up for very long, the singer strutted around the gothic grayscale set, playfully singing along to the bouncy track. Eventually, a splash of color arrived, announcing the transition to the big number. Launching into...
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform ‘Liar’ Together in Los Angeles

Jisoo shared the stage with special guest Camila Cabello at BLACKPINK‘s concert in Los Angeles Saturday night (Nov. 19). Jisoo and Camila sang “Liar,” a song off of Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium. On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, Jisoo has been performing “Liar” for her part of the solo act of the show. Related BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' Newark's Prudential Center With 'Born Pink' Hits & Beloved K-Pop Classics 11/21/2022 Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together on Saturday in an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Diddy & Bryson Tiller ‘Move’ to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Diddy and Bryson Tiller make their move to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart as “Gotta Move On” crowns the list dated Nov. 26. It’s the first No. 1 for both acts on the chart. The song ascends from No. 2 after a 9% boost in plays that made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week ending Nov. 20, according to Luminate. As the collaboration climbs, it ousts Silk Sonic’s “After Last Night,” with Thundercat and Bootsy Collins, from the summit after the latter’s one week in charge. “Gotta Move On” gives Diddy...
Billboard

Elton John’s Final Concert Live From Dodger Stadium: When & How to Watch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Elton John is giving fans a chance to watch his final North American concert live — from anywhere. The Rocket Man will be joined by Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile for his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (Nov. 20). The concert special, Elton John Live From Dodger Stadium, will stream exclusively on Disney+. The livestream will begin with Countdown to Elton Live, featuring...
Billboard

BTS’ Jung Kook Mesmerizes With Live Debut of ‘Dreamers’ at 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Let the games begin! BTS‘ Jung Kook helped launch the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a show-stopping performance of his new song “Dreamers.” The K-pop superstar took the stage at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (Nov. 20), shortly after the official release of the uplifting anthem, which features Qatari singer and producer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Dressed in all black and surrounded by a group of dancers, Jung Kook gave the first live performance of “Dreamers” during the event. He was later joined onstage by Al-Kubaisi. The inspirational track is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack that includes contributions from artists...
Billboard

K-Pop Legend J.Y. Park Brings the Funk Throughout the World for New Single ‘Groove Back’: Watch

While artists like TWICE, Stray Kids and ITZY under J.Y. Park‘s namesake JYP Entertainment label have been conquering the Billboard charts, the K-pop producer and exec makes his musical return with his retro-dance single “Groove Back” and a globally focused dance challenge. His first new single after a pair of duets in 2020 with “When We Disco” alongside Sunmi and “Switch to Me” with Rain, Park’s newly released “Groove Back” features rapper Gaeko and Mr. JYP returning to his first love of performing that he once described to Billboard as “a fever” in a rare interview. Park’s showmanship is on full display as he moves through punchy and smooth vocal deliveries inside the synth-laden, dance-pop pastiche boasting ’60s,...
Billboard

P!nk Skates Into the 2022 AMAs With Roller Disco ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’

If roller disco is well and truly dead, then consider P!nk its pallbearer — the pop superstar opened up the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20) with a high-energy tribute to the beloved pastime. Opening up her performance with a pre-taped segment from the streets of Los Angeles, P!nk — clad in pastel-colored bolero jacket and light-up pink roller skates — asked a construction worker, “Do you think the world is ending?” Not getting a definitive answer (“I think it’s slipping on its axis,” he insisted), she instead resolved to dance to her new single “Never Gonna Not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Elton John Introduces Dua Lipa on Stage at Dodger Stadium For ‘Cold Heart’ Performance

Elton John pitched a major surprise when he brought out Dua Lipa to help wrap things up for his final performance at Dodger Stadium. The Rocket Man is winding down his touring career with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek, the U.S. leg for which came to an end Sunday night (Nov. 20) with the third of three shows in Los Angeles. Elton made it a night to remember when, during the encore, he invited Lipa onstage for their hit 2021 single “Cold Heart,” which had just won the best collaboration category at the 2022 American Music Awards. Remixed by Australian electronic trio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send. “My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for. Related 2022 AMAs: 17 Things You Didn't See on TV 11/21/2022 “It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it,...
Billboard

P!nk Honors Olivia Newton-John With AMAs Tribute Performance

P!nk pulled double duty at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20), following her opening performance with a passionate mid-show tribute to Olivia Newton-John and her eternal hit “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” Wearing an elegant, sparkly dress rife with feathers, P!nk glided through “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and struck a different tone than her first performance of the evening, when she roller skated to her new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” During the tribute, P!nk kept things simple, standing center stage and belting out the classic song as photos of Newton-John were shown on the big screen...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy