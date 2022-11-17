ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA draft bust eyeing return to league

One notorious ex-NBA draft bust is down for the count but not out just yet. During an interview this week with Israeli outlet One, former Phoenix Suns lottery pick Dragan Bender said that he is eyeing a return to the NBA. Bender is currently back in action with Obradoiro CAB in Spain after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.
SB Nation

Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child

Zach Wilson has been a terrible quarterback since the Jets took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but horrific performance is far from the biggest problem now. Teams have an immense amount of patience when it comes to bad quarterback play, assuming the player is still growing, they’re well-liked, and most importantly that they take accountability for their actions.
The Comeback

NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player

Anyone tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” witnessed an uncomfortable but entertaining debate between analysts Booger McFarland and Steve Young. The topic: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. There wouldn’t seem to be much to debate there, as everyone agrees the former BYU quarterback had a terrible game in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Afterward, when a Read more... The post NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Video: Extremely Heated Moment On Fox Sports 1 Today

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless got into a shouting match on Monday's Undisputed. The FS1 debate show got tenser than usual when the two pundits bickered about Baker Mayfield. Sharpe yelled, "I got the floor" after expressing anger over Bayless overlooking evidence of the Carolina Panthers quarterback's downfall. Bayles said "blah blah blah" as his co-host cited stats to show how horribly Mayfield has performed this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Dameon Pierce Got Suplexed by Commanders Defense

The Washington Commanders dominated the Houston Texans for the first two quarters and change of Sunday's matchup. At halftime, the Texans barely had more yards than the Commanders had points. The kind of game that makes you wonder why you like watching football. Things got interesting on Houston's first drive...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
New York City, NY
