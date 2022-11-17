Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert Sound Off Following Chiefs Win Over Chargers On SNF
Hear from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Chargers QB Justin Herbert after the Chiefs 30-27 win over the Chargers on SNF.
Nick Sirianni Jumped on the Eagles Bench to Yell to Fans After Win Over Colts
VIDEO: Nick Sirianni yelling at fans after Eagles beat Colts.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
College football teammates get in fight on sideline during game (Video)
Things got pretty testy on the Arizona football sideline during Saturday's game against Washington State. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were noticeably upset with each other and involved in a brief scuffle during the third quarter. The quarterback actually ...
Former NBA draft bust eyeing return to league
One notorious ex-NBA draft bust is down for the count but not out just yet. During an interview this week with Israeli outlet One, former Phoenix Suns lottery pick Dragan Bender said that he is eyeing a return to the NBA. Bender is currently back in action with Obradoiro CAB in Spain after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.
Chiefs Fans Take Over SoFi Stadium Against Chargers
Chiefs fans have packed SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.
Nick Sirianni Takes Shot at Colts For Firing Frank Reich
Nick Sirianni got revenge on the Colts for Frank Reich.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
USC QB Caleb Williams shares what UCLA did wrong in rivalry game
Caleb Williams on Saturday was introduced to the UCLA-USC rivalry, and the young quarterback put together a heck of a performance. Williams threw for 470 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed for 32 yards and a score while leading his Trojans to a 48-45 win in a thrilling game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
PODCAST: Who Should Start at QB, Panthers vs Broncos Picks, Tell 'Em Why You're Mad + More
Episode 112 has been released.
SB Nation
Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child
Zach Wilson has been a terrible quarterback since the Jets took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but horrific performance is far from the biggest problem now. Teams have an immense amount of patience when it comes to bad quarterback play, assuming the player is still growing, they’re well-liked, and most importantly that they take accountability for their actions.
NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player
Anyone tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” witnessed an uncomfortable but entertaining debate between analysts Booger McFarland and Steve Young. The topic: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. There wouldn’t seem to be much to debate there, as everyone agrees the former BYU quarterback had a terrible game in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Afterward, when a Read more... The post NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video: Extremely Heated Moment On Fox Sports 1 Today
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless got into a shouting match on Monday's Undisputed. The FS1 debate show got tenser than usual when the two pundits bickered about Baker Mayfield. Sharpe yelled, "I got the floor" after expressing anger over Bayless overlooking evidence of the Carolina Panthers quarterback's downfall. Bayles said "blah blah blah" as his co-host cited stats to show how horribly Mayfield has performed this season.
Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-18, in Week 11 and it was their worst showing of the year. Big Blue seemed unprepared and fell right into the trap, which was compounded by a slew of new injuries. At 7-3, the Giants now face the toughest stretch...
Colin Cowherd Compares Current College Quarterback To Patrick Mahomes
The one consensus surrounding the upcoming NFL draft is that it will be rich in quarterbacks. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis...all will be well-positioned to take on prominent NFL roles by this time next season. A quarterback worth keeping an eye on for 2024, however, is Caleb Williams ...
Dameon Pierce Got Suplexed by Commanders Defense
The Washington Commanders dominated the Houston Texans for the first two quarters and change of Sunday's matchup. At halftime, the Texans barely had more yards than the Commanders had points. The kind of game that makes you wonder why you like watching football. Things got interesting on Houston's first drive...
Yardbarker
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 12
Best fantasy football waiver wire options for Week 12.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 1