ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith not concerned about men's basketball crowds

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

A maroon-colored seat at Value City Arena needs replaced roughly every two years. The dark color allows for some hiding of stains, but the wear and tear of hosting patrons for everything from Ohio State men’s basketball games to a Paramore concert takes a toll and eventually requires some attention.

There were plenty of them available for inspection Wednesday night as the Buckeyes hosted Eastern Illinois for the third game of the season. And for a third straight time, a record-low crowd for a regular-season men’s basketball game looked on to see Ohio State post a 65-43 win and improve to 3- 0.

The announced attendance for the game: 8,350. It marked only the ninth time fewer than 10,000 fans have watched a regular-season game at Value City Arena. It was also the second game with fewer than 9,000 fans, eclipsing the record low of 8,409 set in a win against Charleston Southern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OboFd_0jERbmNY00

Ohio State Buckeyes: Join the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz, Joey Kaufman Adam Jardy

That was six days prior. But pointing to a new roster featuring five freshmen, three transfers and little returning name recognition among the fanbase coupled with the realities of scheduling, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he’s not bothered by the lackluster attendance to open the 2022-23 season.

“It doesn’t concern me at this point,” Smith told The Dispatch, standing near the court roughly an hour before the opening tip. “We’ve got a whole new team. This team needs to gel and people need to get to know them, and they will. I think basketball is a sport where fans connect with the players. We’ve got a whole new team, so they need to learn about them. Once they come and see them, I think they’ll come back.

“I’m not concerned about it at this point in time. I’m probably more of a realist.”

Ohio State finished seventh in Big Ten attendance last season, averaging 14,196 fans per conference game. In non-conference play, the Buckeyes averaged 10,672 fans in their six games, a number buoyed by a home date with perennial power Duke as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. That sellout crowd of 18,809 was largely comprised of fans who had to purchase season tickets in order to be able to secure a ticket to see the Blue Devils.

Ohio State basketball: Top-10 signing class brings great expectations for Buckeyes

This year’s slate of non-league games possesses less brand appeal. With three games as part of the Maui Invitational, a road rematch with Duke and an annual appearance in the CBS Sports Classic that will pit the Buckeyes against North Carolina in Madison Square Garden, the Buckeyes scheduled six home games against out-of-state, sub-300 teams according to KenPom.com.

The average national ranking as of Thursday for Robert Morris, Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, St. Francis (Pa.), Maine and Alabama A&M: 328.7. St. Francis (Pa.) is the highest rated of the lot at No. 305. All six games are considered Quad 4 games by the NCAA’s NET rankings that are used to help sort through team’s March Madness resumes.

Ohio State quickly sold out its student section for a second straight year. Students could also get a free ticket for the opener against Robert Morris, but otherwise this slate of games was not included in the ticket package. Coach Chris Holtmann noted that after the Charleston Southern game .

“I loved our students in game one,” he said. “I thought our students were phenomenal. Fastest we’ve sold student tickets in eight or 10 years. I tend to look at it that way. Our focus is really controlling and putting a team on the floor and a product on the floor that people will enjoy watching. I think as they familiarize themselves with our team they certainly will.”

The lack of marquee home opponents of an anomaly during Holtmann’s tenure, which has typically featured at least one high-profile home non-conference game. Duke last season and Villanova during the 2019-20 season were both scheduled for him (the Wildcats came to Value City Arena as part of the Gavitt Games), but the Buckeyes did play a home-and-home series with Cincinnati in 2018 and 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYE7Z_0jERbmNY00

Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

During an appearance on Smith’s podcast earlier this month, Holtmann said he is having talks with Gonzaga, Arizona, Texas and Tennessee about scheduling home-and-home series in the future. One of those teams could be on the calendar within the next two years.

“Chris is really focused on trying to do some home-and-homes,” Smith said. “That will happen over time. I just want to see this team gel and win and hopefully when you add this class next year that we’ve signed you have a team that people will be familiar with. That means a lot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWV2w_0jERbmNY00

Familiarity with players is a theme Smith referenced multiple times. The Ohio State women’s basketball team had a crowd of 6,402 for a season opener against No. 5 Tennessee , and Smith said that’s in part credit to fans having watched a player like first-team all-Big Ten guard Jacy Sheldon play for the last three seasons . Football, which is averaging 104,359 fans at Ohio Stadium this season, is “crushing it,” he said, while also noting that women’s volleyball is selling out games at the Covelli Center with a team of returning, established players.

The belief is that this Ohio State men’s basketball team is headed in that direction.

“When we were playing 21 home games, we had players that people related to, the David Lighty years, the Jon Diebler years,” Smith said. “There was a connection that was different. The Aaron Craft years. You look at a Bruce Thornton -type player, you know, people are going to connect with him. They will. They will connect with him.”

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith not concerned about men's basketball crowds

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday

Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

TreVeyon Henderson receives big injury news for Ohio State football clash vs. Maryland

10-0 Ohio State football is set to take on Maryland on Saturday afternoon. They received a mixed bag of updates prior to the game. Pete Thamel reports that RB TreVeyon Henderson will return for the Buckeyes. However, Miyan Williams has been ruled out. The good news for Williams is that Thamel also reports Ohio State is optimistic for his return next week against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change

Saturday afternoon’s game against the Maryland Terrapins did not go exactly according to plan for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team struggled to pull away from Maryland. The team was ineffective running the ball in the first half of the game until it made a huge change, inserting true freshman running Read more... The post Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries

So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference

It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy