'No room for hate': Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti found in Ohio State University stairwell

Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti was found in an academic building at Ohio State University this past week, prompting a condemnation by university President Kristina M. Johnson.

Campus police were alerted Monday after a university employee found the graffiti in a stairwell behind the main auditorium inside Hitchcock Hall, home to the university's college of engineering and the department of civil, environmental and geodetic engineering.

According to a police report, a red Swastika, the words "Heil Hitler" ― with a crossed through Star of David below it ― and "White Power Zone" had been spray painted on basement walls. The words "Whites Only" had been spray painted on stairs leading to another floor, in addition to a racial slur on the stairwell's third floor landing.

No cameras were in the stairwell, according to the report.

Ben Johnson, a university spokesperson, said Thursday the graffiti was quickly removed after being discovered.

On Tuesday, university President Johnson and other members of her leadership team sent a statement to all students, faculty and staff, in which they condemned the vandalism.

"There is no room for hate in our home," the statement read. "The university is where we work and live – and we will not tolerate violations of the values, principles and behaviors that constitute the Shared Values we agree to uphold when we become part of Ohio State."

Anti-Semitic incidents hit a record high in 2021, with 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the Anti-Defamation League. That's a 34% rise from the year before and averages out to more than seven anti-Semitic incidents per day.

"We understand that diversity and inclusion are essential components of our excellence," Johnson said in the statement. "We are dedicated to attending to the well-being of individuals and communities. We take seriously our commitment to act responsibly and be accountable for our words and actions."

