Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s […]
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
Woman, 21, identified as victim in deadly Goose Creek shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday. Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The […]
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Highway 52 crash
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who passed way due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Highway 52 on November 13. The driver has been identified as Leann Crider, an 89-year-old from Ohio. Crider was transported...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in South Carolina road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the Aug. 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
Charges dropped against South Carolina deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van's driver, former Horry...
Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash …. SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County. 2YH: How to keep Thanksgiving germ-free. Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek. CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson...
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
Police: Missing 21-year-old man found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston say a 21-year-old man last seen on Oct. 31 was found. Investigators announced Saturday that he was found safe.
Police searching for missing North Charleston man
Man arrested after Darlington County drug bust: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant off Jasper Avenue near Hartsville, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Jalin Robinson was arrested at the scene and charged with a drug charge and a weapons charge. NEW:...
Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
Early-morning crash kills one in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, the Highway Patrol says. The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Clubhouse Road near U.S. Highway 17A, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse...
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
NCPD searching for missing endangered man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
