Kingstree, SC

Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s […]
MULLINS, SC
live5news.com

WCBD Count on 2

Woman, 21, identified as victim in deadly Goose Creek shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman dead. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a woman, later identified as Tamara Glover, was shot and killed in Goose Creek on Friday. Glover died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate.  Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

live5news.com

N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested after Darlington County drug bust: Deputies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant off Jasper Avenue near Hartsville, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Jalin Robinson was arrested at the scene and charged with a drug charge and a weapons charge. NEW:...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

counton2.com

NCPD searching for missing endangered man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

