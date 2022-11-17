ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robber at Philadelphia McDonald’s yanks cash register out drive-thru window, video shows

 4 days ago

A robbery suspect is wanted in Philadelphia after pointing a gun at a McDonald’s worker and yanking a cash register through the restaurant’s drive-thru window earlier this month, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 at a McDonald’s on 4163 Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department said Wednesday.

A red SUV with four individuals inside ordered at the drive-thru before approaching the window to pick up their food, according to police.

The suspect seated behind the driver pointed a handgun at the McDonald’s employee and demanded, “Give me the money.”

Police released surveillance video from inside the restaurant showing the employee back away from the window as the suspect points the gun. The suspect then reaches through the window and pulls out the entire cash register.

The four suspects in the SUV fled with an undetermined amount of money in the register.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 in the morning on November 4.
Philadelphia Police Department
An armed robber yanked a cash register through the drive-thru window at a Philadelphia McDonald's.
Philadelphia Police Department
Police are still searching for the suspects.
Philadelphia Police Department

Authorities asked anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

