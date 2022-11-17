ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southside Speaks Out About His Son’s Teacher After He Made Racist Comments

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Southside isn't happy that his son was being taught by a teacher who reportedly admitted to being a racist to his class of young students.

In a recent Instagram post, the 808 Mafia producer vented about his son Mello's recent disparaging experience at school in a lengthy Instagram post. The "Hold That Heat" artist included a series of videos recorded in his son's classroom in which his son's unidentified white teacher told his class that he considers himself to be "ethnocentric" and that his race is superior.

“You said you are a racist, right?” one student asked. The teacher responded, “I did, yeah, I’m trying to be honest.”

“Every one knows my son @babysizzle808. I’m raising him to be strong and to voice his opinion no matter what,” Southside wrote in his caption. “He called me the other day and said dad I have a c im trying to get my grade up but my teacher is a racists. I thought he was trying to say because of his grade so today he sends me these videos this man told my child his race is superior."

"I don’t understand how we’re still in a world where I kno I am probably more intelligent I have accomplished way more in life than this guy legally," Southside continued. "My son Wants a education and he is being denied that this s**t is sad this is in Austin Texas this hurts my heart to see this I’m so angry I’m loss for words but I will stand up for my child and the other black and Spanish kings and queens in this video."

Since he made his post, Bohls Middle School recently investigated the situation and ultimately decided to fire the teacher . The school district released a statement about the situation but didn't reveal what led up to that "inappropriate" conversation or who the teacher's identity.

“Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class,” Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian said in a statement. “As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement. We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School."

Southside and his son reacted to the news on Instagram. See their reaction below.

iHeartRadio

