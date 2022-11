“Our ‘North Star’ is taking care of children in Austin, making sure they have access to all the care they need right here at home,” said Leah Harris, director of DPRI and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Dell Med. “The way that you make clinical care cutting edge is by infusing it with an academic infrastructure. That’s where Dell Med and UT Austin come in — we bring together the experts who provide the evidence that informs care.”

1 DAY AGO