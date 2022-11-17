Read full article on original website
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
6′ Deep In WNY! See Buffalo’s Historic Weekend Lake Effect Snow
It's been a weekend that will likely be long-remembered in Western New York. Lake effect snow has dumped feet on the city, shutting practically everything in the region down before Thanksgiving week. The majority of the accumulation happened Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As additional snow falls, there is a fear...
New York Slammed by Over 6-Feet of Snow Causing Canceled Flights & Road Closures
Western New York was absolutely inundated with a deadly snow storm on Friday. Further, forecasters predict that the historic storm will likely endure throughout much of the weekend. Cities like Buffalo, Orchard Park, and Natural Bridge have already received more than six feet of snow. And some of those areas are seeing as much as two-to-three inches falling per hour. With mass amounts of snowfall making travel immensely dangerous, officials have begun ordering road closures, issuing travel bans, and urging flight cancelations. Emergency response to the snowfall began taking place less than a week before Thanksgiving—which typically marks the start of the (very busy) holiday season.
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
WATCH: Rare ‘Thundersnow’ Descends on Western New York During First Winter Storm of the Year
Typically, when mother nature unleashes one of her strongest storms, she at least limits the event to one type of weather. But as the residents of western and northern New York enter the weekend, they do so while contending with both lightning and several feet of snow as a “thundersnow” storm churns through the area.
"Thunder snow" hits Buffalo area as monster storm grips region
Buffalo, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground Friday morning in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area.The heaviest snowfall was expected in Buffalo, where the National Weather Service said up to 4 feet might fall in some spots through Sunday, with periods of near-zero visibility. Other areas could get a foot or less of the lake-effect snow, which is caused by frigid air picking up copious amounts of moisture from the warmer lakes. Reports...
