Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!

Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
Q 105.7

6′ Deep In WNY! See Buffalo’s Historic Weekend Lake Effect Snow

It's been a weekend that will likely be long-remembered in Western New York. Lake effect snow has dumped feet on the city, shutting practically everything in the region down before Thanksgiving week. The majority of the accumulation happened Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As additional snow falls, there is a fear...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

New York Slammed by Over 6-Feet of Snow Causing Canceled Flights & Road Closures

Western New York was absolutely inundated with a deadly snow storm on Friday. Further, forecasters predict that the historic storm will likely endure throughout much of the weekend. Cities like Buffalo, Orchard Park, and Natural Bridge have already received more than six feet of snow. And some of those areas are seeing as much as two-to-three inches falling per hour. With mass amounts of snowfall making travel immensely dangerous, officials have begun ordering road closures, issuing travel bans, and urging flight cancelations. Emergency response to the snowfall began taking place less than a week before Thanksgiving—which typically marks the start of the (very busy) holiday season.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Thanksgiving Gas Pain: NY To Pay Record Holiday Highs At The Pump

There are good and bad kinds of Thanksgiving pain. The good kind is when you finally kick back from the table after your second helping of pie (after going back for thirds of everything else at the table) and realize your own gastrointestinal strain. The bad kind came before the meal, as your filled up your car on the way in.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

This Pro Wrestler Called Upstate NY a ‘Dumpster Fire’! What’s His Problem?

Within the wrestling community, there are few bigger stars right now that Maxwell Jacob Friedman. A member of All Elite Wrestling since 2019, "MJF" has become one of the most popular, and polarizing, personalities in wrestling. Described as an exceptionally arrogant, snobby, bratty, and generally completely unlikable jerk, he has become one of the most notable villains in recent memory in wrestling.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

"Thunder snow" hits Buffalo area as monster storm grips region

Buffalo, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground Friday morning in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area.The heaviest snowfall was expected in Buffalo, where the National Weather Service said up to 4 feet might fall in some spots through Sunday, with periods of near-zero visibility. Other areas could get a foot or less of the lake-effect snow, which is caused by frigid air picking up copious amounts of moisture from the warmer lakes. Reports...
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

