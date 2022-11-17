Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
Robert Saleh: Jets yet to decide QB1 after Zach Wilson clunker
With Zach Wilson firmly under the microscope in the Big Apple, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday afternoon that he has yet to decide who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson had his worst performance of the season Sunday in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards and ran three times for 26 yards. ...
Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals
Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants
Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return
Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown. Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears. Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. --Field Level Media
Better call OBJ? Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson has torn ACL
Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season and likely part of offseason workouts with a torn right ACL, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday as New York opens a short week of preparation for a Thanksgiving game with the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards on Sunday before he left the loss to the Detroit Lions. He ends his rookie season with 23 catches for 227 yards with one score in six games (three starts). ...
Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
