ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Candace Cameron Bure Responds To Call-Outs Over Traditional Marriage Remarks

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTR4F_0jERaLqg00

American actress and Full House star Candace Cameron Bure recently faced some retaliation regarding her comments about same-sex marriage. Celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan did not hide their feelings, taking to social media to say their piece.

The 47-year-old actress also noted that she wanted to “put Christ back in Christmas movies” during her time at the Hallmark channel, where she was known as the “Queen of Christmas.” “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised,” Bure said in that regard. “We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do.”

What was the triggering comment from Bure?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbyYj_0jERaLqg00
IF I ONLY HAD CHRISTMAS, Candace Cameron Bure, (aired Nov. 29, 2020). photo: Bettina Strauss / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bure said that her new network, Great American Family, where she is Chief Creative Officer, will not feature LGBTQIA+ in leading roles. Her interview with Wall Street Journal, where she also emphasized that the Great American Family “will keep traditional marriage at the core,” was not received with much pleasure.

In response to the backlash she received, she explained that she loves all people in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in the Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” Candace said. “…If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

Bure, who is also a talk show host, had a piece of mind for the media regarding their reports on her comments. “To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you,” she added. “To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVh13_0jERaLqg00
FULLER HOUSE, Candace Cameron Bure, Be Yourself, Free Yourself, (Season 5, ep 515, aired June 2, 2020). photo: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Responses From Other Celebrities

YouTuber JoJo Siwa and Candace had a bumpy relationship earlier in July, where Siwa mentioned her as one of the rudest celebrities she had met in a viral TikTok. Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in 2021, responded to Candace’s recent interview with Wall Street Journal on her network’s disposition toward same-sex marriage.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with the intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote in an Instagram post. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

President and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, also had her displeasure to express regarding Candace’s opinion. “I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility,” Kate wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FATTU_0jERaLqg00
REAL MURDERS: AN AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERY, Candace Cameron Bure, 2015. ph: Eike Schroter/© The Hallmark Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

“As the company’s Chief Creative Officer, her statement is harmful and insulting to LGBTQ employees, as well as employees with LGBTQ friends and family. If GAF’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values.”

Candace also got some slamming from Burton, who used the word “disgusting” to describe the network, mentioning that he had called out their “bigotry” and “prejudice” years ago. “…there is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples,” Burton made sure to note in his tweet.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Sweetin Takes Stance Against Candace Cameron Bure’s “Traditional Marriage” Remarks

As long as there have been sisters there have been disagreements between them. For eight years, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin worked together on Full House as TV sisters but recently, a point of disagreement has arisen between them. It comes from Bure’s comments about her move from Hallmark to GAF, where she says her films will focus more on “traditional marriage.”
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment

Watch: JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss. Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Page Six

Maren Morris wants to ‘make DJ gay again’ amid Candace Cameron Bure drama

Maren Morris wants Candace Cameron Bure to return to her roots. The country singer, who has been a vocal ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, hit back at the actress following her controversial comments about “traditional marriage.” “Make DJ [Tanner] gay again,” Morris, 32, wrote in an Instagram comment Tuesday, referring to Bure’s character from “Full House.” The comment appeared under a post shared by social media personality Matt Bernstein that slammed Cameron Bure, 46, and her decision to move from Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network because the latter wouldn’t feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its shows. “You went decades...
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Speaks Out About Candace Cameron Bure’s Controversial Comments

Country music star Maren Morris is joining the cacophony of voices speaking out after some comments from Candace Cameron Bure. If you have been following the story, then you know that Cameron Bure is desiring to tell more stories focused on “traditional marriage.” But Morris has an idea. She is suggesting an adjustment to DJ Tanner, the character Cameron Bure played on Full House.
HollywoodLife

Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron Bure Again After Colorado Shooting: ‘Traditional Values Killed At Least 5’

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, 40, took to Twitter, again, on Nov. 20 to call out Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure, 46, and her statement regarding “traditional values.” The 40-year-old wrote that “bigotry” was the cause of the fatal shooting at the LGBT nightclub that took place on Sunday. “THIS! This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind – even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’ bulls*** that I called out last week,” she began. “The bigotry of @GAfamilyTV is the most dangerous kind. It normalizes exclusion under the guise of ‘protecting traditional values’.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Shares How He Got The Role Of Fonzie

Henry Winkler opened up about how he got the role of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. He was cast at the age of 27 and it became the role that he would forever be known for. Henry was so good at playing Fonzie, that the Fonz became the most popular character on the show, something that the writers never anticipated.
DoYouRemember?

‘The Santa Clauses’ Addresses Controversy Of Saying ‘Merry Christmas’

Tim Allen puts on the red suit and picks up the plate of cookies again as St. Nick in the new series, The Santa Clauses. It sees him return as Scott Calvin and reunites Allen with Elizabeth Mitchell as the couple figures out what’s next for the North Pole. Along the way, The Santa Clauses gets political discussing saying “Merry Christmas.”
DoYouRemember?

Zack Ward Reveals Why ‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Took 30 Years

Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus in 1983 A Christmas Story, talks about why the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming out three decades after the original film. The reason he gave was that everyone wanted the movie to be perfect and different from the original. The cast didn’t want to ruin the legacy the movie has built over the years.
DoYouRemember?

Martha Stewart Has Been Deemed The New Queen Of Thanksgiving

TODAY’s United Sides of Thanksgiving has blessed everyone’s favorite holiday with a new ruler. Martha Stewart was crowned Queen of Thanksgiving on November 17, a few days before “Turkey Day” will be celebrated. The event accommodated 17-star chefs to share their recipes and honored the 81-year-old with a coronation.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
9K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy