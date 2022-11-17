Candace Cameron Bure Responds To Call-Outs Over Traditional Marriage Remarks

American actress and Full House star Candace Cameron Bure recently faced some retaliation regarding her comments about same-sex marriage. Celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan did not hide their feelings, taking to social media to say their piece.

The 47-year-old actress also noted that she wanted to “put Christ back in Christmas movies” during her time at the Hallmark channel, where she was known as the “Queen of Christmas.” “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised,” Bure said in that regard. “We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do.”

What was the triggering comment from Bure?

IF I ONLY HAD CHRISTMAS, Candace Cameron Bure, (aired Nov. 29, 2020). photo: Bettina Strauss / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bure said that her new network, Great American Family, where she is Chief Creative Officer, will not feature LGBTQIA+ in leading roles. Her interview with Wall Street Journal, where she also emphasized that the Great American Family “will keep traditional marriage at the core,” was not received with much pleasure.

In response to the backlash she received, she explained that she loves all people in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in the Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” Candace said. “…If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

Bure, who is also a talk show host, had a piece of mind for the media regarding their reports on her comments. “To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you,” she added. “To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

FULLER HOUSE, Candace Cameron Bure, Be Yourself, Free Yourself, (Season 5, ep 515, aired June 2, 2020). photo: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Responses From Other Celebrities

YouTuber JoJo Siwa and Candace had a bumpy relationship earlier in July, where Siwa mentioned her as one of the rudest celebrities she had met in a viral TikTok. Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community in 2021, responded to Candace’s recent interview with Wall Street Journal on her network’s disposition toward same-sex marriage.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with the intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote in an Instagram post. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

President and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, also had her displeasure to express regarding Candace’s opinion. “I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility,” Kate wrote.

REAL MURDERS: AN AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERY, Candace Cameron Bure, 2015. ph: Eike Schroter/© The Hallmark Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

“As the company’s Chief Creative Officer, her statement is harmful and insulting to LGBTQ employees, as well as employees with LGBTQ friends and family. If GAF’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values.”

Candace also got some slamming from Burton, who used the word “disgusting” to describe the network, mentioning that he had called out their “bigotry” and “prejudice” years ago. “…there is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples,” Burton made sure to note in his tweet.