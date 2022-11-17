Read full article on original website
Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon. As bullets tore through a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding many more, one patron who’d been partying moments before rushed into action, grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived just minutes later.
Poll: Restaurant owners torn between raising prices and staying in business
The results of the latest Ohio Restaurant Association show continued challenges for Ohio’s restaurant industry. More than one-third of restaurant owners who answered the latest Ohio Restaurant Association Business Impact Poll reported more than a 15% increase in food prices, up 8% since June. Thirty-eight percent of those taking part in the poll said they are seeing increases between 11-15%.
