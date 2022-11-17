A Miami Dolphins fan’s guide to watching games during the bye week

The Dolphins aren’t playing Sunday as they enjoy the final day of their bye week, but at 7-3 and first place in the AFC East, it’s not too early to look at the weekend slate and think of how it could impact them.

A four-game winning streak not only has Miami atop the division standings but as the second seed in the AFC entering Week 11.

Here’s a breakdown of the Week 11 matchups that could impact the Dolphins’ playoff standing and who to root for/against:

Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The Titans enter Week 11 as the division leader in the AFC South and the conference’s No. 3 seed, while the Packers got a much-needed victory against the Dallas Cowboys to keep their slim playoff chances alive. Tennessee appears on its way to winning its division again, but a loss would create some distance between Miami for the No. 2 seed and the race for the top seed, currently occupied by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who to root for: Packers

Carolina Panthers (3-7) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

The Ravens lead the AFC North and are on a three-game winning streak. While both the Dolphins and Ravens currently lead their division, Miami has any head-to-head tiebreaker edge over Baltimore because of a Week 2 road victory. The franchises could find themselves vying for a top seed or wild-card spot in the final weeks of the regular season.

Who to root for: Panthers

Cleveland Browns (3-6) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)

The Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings paved the way for the Dolphins to take sole possession of first place in the division. Miami won their first matchup in Week 3 and while their Week 15 rematch in Buffalo looms as the most important game remaining, a little breathing room wouldn’t hurt.

Who to root for: Browns

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

The Colts showed some signs of life in interim coach Jeff Saturday’s debut and are still in the mix for the AFC South division race or a wild-card spot.

Who to root for: Eagles

New York Jets (6-3) at New England Patriots (5-4)

Though the Dolphins are in first place in the division, a Jets win would move them into the top spot by virtue of their head-to-head win in Week 5. The Patriots, whom the Dolphins beat in Week 1, would inch closer to the top of the standings with a victory after faltering earlier in the season.

Who to root for: Patriots but either team losing helps the Dolphins

Cincinnatti Bengals (5-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)

The Bengals are one game out of first place in the AFC North and right on the outside of a wild-card spot. Cincinnati defeated the Dolphins in their Week 4 matchup so they hold the advantage in any head-to-head tiebreaker scenario.

Who to root for: Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

The Chiefs currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and would get the conference’s sole bye if the season ended today. The Dolphins, who don’t play Kansas City in the regular season, are a half-game out of first place in the conference entering Week 11.

The Chargers are eighth in the conference’s standings with dreams of still taking the AFC West crown if the Chiefs slip in the second half of the season. However, it’s more likely Los Angeles is fighting for one of the three wild-card spots. The Chargers host the Dolphins in a Week 14 matchup that could have significant ramifications on a potential wild-card berth. But with Miami so close to the AFC’s top seed, that should be the goal.

Who to root for: Chargers but either team losing helps the Dolphins